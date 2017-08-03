The 8 Cutest Pictures of Selena Gomez With Her Little Sisters

wrikster/Instagram
Alexandra Whittaker
Aug 03, 2017 @ 2:00 pm

Selena Gomez is a singer, a producer, and a worldwide superstar, but to two little girls, she's also a big sister.

In case you haven't seen Gomez's frequent family 'grams, she has two adorable younger half-sisters—Gracie Elliot Teefey, 4, and Victoria "Tori" Gomez, 3—and she's taken some of the sweetest photos with them over the years.

Gracie and Tori aren't in the spotlight themselves (they're still pretty little, after all). But with an older sib like Selena, they make cameos every now and then on her mega-followed social media platforms, and we eat up every single one.

With a role model like Selena to look up to, we'd say these two are pretty lucky. Scroll through some of the most adorable shots of the happy siblings together, which totally capture their bonds with big sis Selena.

RELATED VIDEO: Go Behind-the-Scenes with Selena Gomez!

1 of 8 selenagomez/Instagram

Gracie & Selena cuddling outside

Little Gracie and Selena spent a day snuggling in a backyard, and judging from those smiles, it was a day well spent.

Advertisement
2 of 8 wrikster/Instagram

Tori & Selena on their Dad’s Instagram

Selena and Tori’s dad, Rick Gomez, is one proud parent. He posted this photo to Instagram with the caption, "There really are places in your heart that you don't even know exist until you love a child #daddysgirls #blessed #happydad #grateful #godisgreat."

3 of 8 selenagomez/Instagram

Gracie & Selena hanging out in a hammock

Gracie took a turn in a sweet hammock when she and Selena spent the day with their mom, Mandy Teefey.

Advertisement
4 of 8 selenagomez/Instagram

Christmas kisses with Gracie and Selena

Nothing says holiday cheer like two sweet sibs, window decals, and Santa hats.

Advertisement
5 of 8 selenagomez/Instagram

Cooking during Gracie’s first Christmas

Selena had a little helper while cooking Christmas dinner in 2013. The best part? This was also Gracie’s very first Christmas.

Advertisement
6 of 8 wrikster/Instagram

Dressing up for Tori’s first Christmas

A year later, Selena cuddled with Tori for her baby sister’s first Christmas.

Advertisement
7 of 8 selenagomez/Instagram

Band practice with Gracie

Do we sense another superstar singer in the family? With Selena as a mentor, we bet we can expect great things.

Advertisement
8 of 8 selenagomez/Instagram

Gracie and Selena playing on a deck

Selena spent a lazy summer Sunday lounging around with her pal Gracie.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!