The 8 Cutest Pictures of Selena Gomez With Her Little Sisters

Selena Gomez is a singer, a producer, and a worldwide superstar, but to two little girls, she's also a big sister.

In case you haven't seen Gomez's frequent family 'grams, she has two adorable younger half-sisters—Gracie Elliot Teefey, 4, and Victoria "Tori" Gomez, 3—and she's taken some of the sweetest photos with them over the years.

Gracie and Tori aren't in the spotlight themselves (they're still pretty little, after all). But with an older sib like Selena, they make cameos every now and then on her mega-followed social media platforms, and we eat up every single one.

With a role model like Selena to look up to, we'd say these two are pretty lucky. Scroll through some of the most adorable shots of the happy siblings together, which totally capture their bonds with big sis Selena.

RELATED VIDEO: Go Behind-the-Scenes with Selena Gomez!