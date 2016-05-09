See All 5 of Selena Gomez’s Dazzling Revival Tour Outfits

When it comes to fashion, Selena Gomez clearly can’t keep her hands to herself. As if her red carpet and street style looks weren’t enough to gawk over, the “Same Old Love” singer kicked off her Revival Tour Friday in Las Vegas and the results prove that her costumes were a serious priority for team Selena.

Tour fashion director and stylist Christian Classen categorized the show into five acts, each reflective not only of her multiple chart-topping hits, but of the beauty’s affinity for high-wattage designers. For the opening, Gomez turned to new design house Monse for a custom nude and sheer bodysuit replete with Swarovski crystals and a matching black taffeta gown that she peels away and pairs alongside patent Louis Vuitton boots and a Michael Schmidt mask.

Not prepared to look like the pop diva yet? Gomez also launched a 30-piece pop-up site full of tour merchandise that features T-shirts adorned with her face on it, denim cutoffs with patches, sleek bomber jackets, and cropped sweatshirts. To get your hands on them, simply visit selenarevivalmerch.com and pre-order your selected items before stepping foot inside the arena.

See all of Gomez’s Revival tour outfits below—and prepare to be blown away.