See All 5 of Selena Gomez’s Dazzling Revival Tour Outfits

Denise Truscello/WireImage
Jonathan Borge
May 09, 2016 @ 12:30 pm

When it comes to fashion, Selena Gomez clearly can’t keep her hands to herself. As if her red carpet and street style looks weren’t enough to gawk over, the “Same Old Love” singer kicked off her Revival Tour Friday in Las Vegas and the results prove that her costumes were a serious priority for team Selena.

Tour fashion director and stylist Christian Classen categorized the show into five acts, each reflective not only of her multiple chart-topping hits, but of the beauty’s affinity for high-wattage designers. For the opening, Gomez turned to new design house Monse for a custom nude and sheer bodysuit replete with Swarovski crystals and a matching black taffeta gown that she peels away and pairs alongside patent Louis Vuitton boots and a Michael Schmidt mask.

Not prepared to look like the pop diva yet? Gomez also launched a 30-piece pop-up site full of tour merchandise that features T-shirts adorned with her face on it, denim cutoffs with patches, sleek bomber jackets, and cropped sweatshirts. To get your hands on them, simply visit selenarevivalmerch.com and pre-order your selected items before stepping foot inside the arena.

See all of Gomez’s Revival tour outfits below—and prepare to be blown away.

1 of 6 Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty

Singapore Bonus: Act 1

Gomez showed off her toned midriff at her Singapore show in a new cropped leather bustier with white stitching and paired the form-fitting top with high-waist leather pants with lace-up detailing down the legs. The official Revival tour Instagram revealed that the pieces are, in fact, vintage, explaining the retro feel of the hot look.

2 of 6 Denise Truscello/WireImage

Act 1: "Runway/Masquerade"

This is how you greet your guests. Gomez amps up the crowd's energy in a custom black taffeta Monse gown with a matching Swarovski-covered bodysuit, Michael Schmidt mark, and patent leather Louis Vuitton boots.

3 of 6 Instagram/@chrisclassen

Act 2: "Man and Machine/Technology"

Karl Lagerfeld created this custom black leather and uber embellished look, which Gomez paired with studded Giuseppe Zanotti boots.

4 of 6 Instagram/@chrisclassen

Act 3: "The Sixth Sense"

What could Gomez's sixth sense possibly be? We're guessing it has something to do with her ability to stun like an angel, which she does so in this custom couture Vionnet look with a matching, cream-toned Giuseppe Zanotti heel.

5 of 6 Instagram/@chrisclassen

Act 4: "The Day of the Dead"

Delivering a totally gilded moment of glam, Gomez rocks a custom gold Jessica Jones bodysuit with over-the-knee Fausto Puglisi boots.

6 of 6 Instagram/@chrisclassen

Act 5: "Revival Celebration"

What better way to close the show than with plenty of sparkle? That's precisely what Gomez does in this custom Sonia Rykiel bodysuit paired with an oversize denim jacket and Louis Vuitton boots.

