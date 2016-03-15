Selena Gomez Is Now the Most-Followed Person on Instagram

selenagomez/Instagram
Meghan Overdeep
Mar 15, 2016 @ 8:45 am

Instagram, meet your new queen. Selena Gomez recently overtook BFF Taylor Swift for the exalted position of "most followers" on the popular social media platform—which is a pretty big deal if you ask us. The "Hands to Myself" singer now boasts a whooping 69.5 million devoted subjects, leaving Swift's 69.2 million followers in the dust. Meanwhile reality star Kim Kardashian sits pretty in third place with 63.7 followers, while Beyoncé's follower count of 63.1 million puts her in fourth.

Gomez, 23, was onto something when she decided to name her latest album Revival. The former Barney & Friends star has been experiencing an epic comeback on the heels of her battle with Lupus and the end of her relationship with pop's resident bad boy, Justin Bieber (and his 61.6 million Instagram followers).

RELATED: 2015 Was Selena Gomez's Best Year Yet—See Her Standout Instagram Snaps

To celebrate her most recent accomplishment, here are a few of our favorite photos from her account:

A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

@paolakudacki 📸 for @pantene today

A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

throwback -swag

A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

This means we had good lighting.. Right ladies?? 😂

A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

My godson came to see his Tia in LA 😭☺️

A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

Mornings!❤️

A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

Make up and photography by @byjakebailey

A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

Another just because they make my heart so happy 💗

A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

