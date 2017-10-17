10 Times Selena Gomez and Her Mom Were Cuter Than Everything

Selena Gomez is 25 but she's wise beyond her years, and we're pretty sure her mom Mandy Teefey would agree.

Gomez and her mom are notoriously close. Teefey posts super sweet Instagrams about Gomez and totally has her back when things get difficult. Teefey had the singer when she was only 16 years old, and the bond they share is apparent in everything they do.

They're so close that they even worked as co-producers of 13 Reasons Why (and looked adorable on the red carpet), because talent clearly runs in this family.

And on top of it all, they look like they could be sisters. While this the mother/daughter duo certainly look a lot alike, it's clear that the similarities between the two go far deeper than just appearance.

Celebrate Gomez by scrolling through some of our favorite pictures of her and her mom, because a bond this tight is worth celebrating.