10 Times Selena Gomez and Her Mom Were Cuter Than Everything

Invision/AP
Alexandra Whittaker
Oct 17, 2017 @ 6:00 pm

Selena Gomez is 25 but she's wise beyond her years, and we're pretty sure her mom Mandy Teefey would agree.

Gomez and her mom are notoriously close. Teefey posts super sweet Instagrams about Gomez and totally has her back when things get difficult. Teefey had the singer when she was only 16 years old, and the bond they share is apparent in everything they do.

VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for Netflix's 13 Reasons Why

They're so close that they even worked as co-producers of 13 Reasons Why (and looked adorable on the red carpet), because talent clearly runs in this family.

And on top of it all, they look like they could be sisters. While this the mother/daughter duo certainly look a lot alike, it's clear that the similarities between the two go far deeper than just appearance.

RELATED: Selena Gomez’s “Bad Liar” Film Has a Seriously Crazy Love Triangle

Celebrate Gomez by scrolling through some of our favorite pictures of her and her mom, because a bond this tight is worth celebrating.

1 of 9 selenagomez/instagram

When Selena Was Mandy's Clone

If you didn't see the resemblance before, this photo might change your mind. Nope, that's not Selena Gomez holding a baby—that's Selena Gomez's mom holding her. REALLY. 

Advertisement
2 of 9 selenagomez/Instagram

When they cuddled on the couch together 

Gomez posted this Instagram of her and Teefey snuggling together on a couch and our hearts melted. 

3 of 9 selenagomez/Instagram

When Gomez fell off the couch

When Gomez was named the new face of Coach, they let her personalize a bag—and she gave the monogrammed purse to Mom for Mother's Day. Aw!

Advertisement
4 of 9 selenagomez/Instagram

When they posed for a vintage-looking pic

"The reason I wake up every morning. She's the reason I am who I am," Gomez wrote alongside this photo on Instagram. "Every part of me is her. I love you momma. I'm proud to be your daughter." 

Advertisement
5 of 9 Michael Tran/Getty

When they were all smiles at a fundraising event

The dynamic duo attended the Raise Hope for the Congo event in 2009 in Los Angeles, and they couldn't look happier if they tried. 

Advertisement
6 of 9 Gregg Deguire/Getty

When they twinned in jeans 

Gomez and Teefey attended a carnival in honor of the Pediatric AIDS Foundation at the Wadsworth Theater in 2009, and of course they matched each other to do so. 

Advertisement
7 of 9 Wireimage/Getty

When they won a red carpet at the 2010 Hollywood Style Awards 

Name a more stylish duo. We'll wait. 

Advertisement
8 of 9 Christopher Polk/VF12/Getty

When they got all dolled up for an event

They're giving us serious Old Hollywood glam vibes. 

Advertisement
9 of 9 Leon Bennett/Getty

When they just couldn’t help but cuddle

How could you not want to just hug them? 

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!