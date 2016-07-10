Selena Gomez's L.A. Concert Was Jam-Packed with Celebrities

Selena Gomez's concert was the place to be this weekend. The "Hands to Myself" singer performed at the Staples Center in Los Angeles as part of her Revival Tour, and there were more than a few big-name celebrities in attendance.

For one, former High School Musical costars Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale met up to cheer on their friend. The two ladies shared the same picture on Instagram, and Tisdale captioned hers with, "Rockin out to @selenagomez with my girl @vanessahudgens. So proud of you Sel!! You're doin it!!!!"

Rockin out to @selenagomez with my girl @vanessahudgens. So proud of you Sel!! You're doin it!!!! A photo posted by Ashley Tisdale (@ashleytisdale) on Jul 9, 2016 at 8:26am PDT

Also in the crowd were dancer and actress Maddie Ziegler and "Girl Meets World" actress Sabrina Carpenter. The pair shared their own cute picture on social media.

#revivaltour last night ✨ A photo posted by Maddie Ziegler (@maddieziegler) on Jul 9, 2016 at 10:24am PDT

Joe Jonas was there, but that's no surprise, as his new band DNCE is opening for Gomez throughout the tour.

LA! What an incredible way to end the U.S. Tour! ASIA YOU ARE NEXT! A photo posted by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on Jul 9, 2016 at 12:58pm PDT

E! Online reports that other celebrities who flocked to the show included Halle Berry, Tobey Maguire, Jason Derulo, Brooklyn Beckham, and Cody Simpson.

RELATED: Selena Gomez Shows Off Her Toned Abs Backstage on the Revival Tour

The show at the Staples Center was one of Gomez's last U.S. stops before she heads out of the country. She has a few upcoming shows in Canada, and then she's taking her tour to Asia to perform for international fans.