Everything We Know About Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber's Relationship Thus Far

Real talk: Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber are arguably the biggest are they/aren't they? maybe-couple in Hollywood right now.

They dated on and off for years (and reportedly last split in 2014), so it wouldn't be a total surprise if they rekindled their romance. Even so, Jelena fans everywhere have been flipping over recent pics of them going on romantic bike rides and wearing the other's clothes (in Selena's case). Before these last few months, the pair hadn't been seen together since 2015 (unless you count those throwback kissing pics Biebs posted in 2016), so we can't really blame people for getting hyped.

With conflicting reports about the pair's relationship status, it's hard to know the actual situation. Thus, we've rounded up the facts we know so far about this Jelena reunion, all for your enjoyment.

Let's take a gander, shall we?

On Oct. 22, 2017, Justin reportedly visited Gomez's L.A. home.

Immediately, our interest was piqued.

The following week, it became clear that they're brunch buds.

Oct. 29: We wonder what their go-to orders are. Maybe bacon and eggs? Or French toast?

News of Selena and The Weeknd's split broke on Oct. 30.

The couple broke up for reasons reportedly unrelated to Bieber, to be clear. But still, the timing is pretty noteworthy here since this makes Selena single again.

Justin and Selena were photographed cuddling.

Nov. 1: Selena snuggled her head on Justin's shoulder as they walked

They went on some very cute bike rides together.

Nov. 1: And we got the best pictures out of it: Look at how happy she appears.

She even wore his sweaty hockey jersey.

Nov. 1: Let's be honest for a second here, this was a ... unique choice.

They started going to church together.

Nov. 4: They sometimes go twice on the same day, because why not?

Sources say Biebs wants to get back together officially.

Nov. 4: "He knows what he did wrong in the past and understands that Selena deserves better," a source told People. "He wants to be with her and will do anything to prove he can be a great boyfriend."

However, he needs to win over her family before that happens.

Nov. 4: Pretty understandable if you ask us. "Justin still needs to win her family over and he realizes it will take some time. But he very much feels he is a different person," a source told People.

For now, dating or not, they're taking things slow.

Nov. 4: "[Justin] doesn’t feel any rush because no doubt they are already emotionally back together," the source told People.

Even though reports are surfacing that Selena's holding out hope too.

Nov. 8: An anonymous insider told People that Gomez never really got over Bieber the first time they dated.

“Justin was Selena’s first love. He will always have a special place in her heart,” they said. “She’s always held out hope that one day the circumstances and timing would be right.”

Either way, they're giving us cute moments.

Nov. 14: When they aren't busy going on romantic bike rides, they're out holding hands and strolling around L.A.

A fan spotted the two taking a walk, and while the date on the photo seems to be up for debate, Gomez's smile sure isn't.

It’s been 8 years and I’m so freaking happy and blessed that I finally got to see Justin. EKFONRFIFK SELENA AND JUSTIN ARE FREAKING ADORABLE TOGETHER I AM LOWKEY DYING IN THE INSIDE @selenagomez @justinbieber pic.twitter.com/YlWkSEWnRy — Amy 🥀 (@bxxamy) November 14, 2017

Plus a few kisses here and there.

Nov. 15: Fans flipped when an eyebrow-raising photo of Gomez and Bieber started circulating after she attended another one of his hockey games.

In the picture, Gomez is leaning over hockey boards at an ice rink after Bieber's game, and the two are definitely kissing. A Jelena kiss in 2017, who would've thought?

There's always hope for a holiday reunion.

Nov. 27: Word leaked that Bieber and Gomez spent Thanksgiving apart, but they had a good reason for it.

"Selena felt it was too soon for Justin to come to Texas with her. Her family is still getting comfortable with the idea of them back together," a source said. "Justin says he hopes he can spend Christmas with her but knows that it will take a very long time for her family to accept him back in."

No word yet on whether a Jelena Christmas moment will happen, but we'll be crossing our fingers for it.

Despite not spending Thanksgiving together, the very next week they went to church (again).

Nov. 29: Jelena is "keeping the faith" very literally. The on-and-off couple didn't spend Thanksgiving together, but they did reunite shortly after in order to attend church.

They arrived separately to the service and kept things casual, so while there aren't any cute couple photos to look through, it's still sweet that they're spending time together.

Selena broke her silence on Justin for the first time since their reunion.

Nov. 30: The two had remained tight-lipped about their reconciliation until Gomez's Billboard Woman of the Year cover interview, where she spilled the beans on why things with Bieber are different this time around.

“I’m 25. I’m not 18, or 19, or 20. I cherish people who have really impacted my life," she said. "So maybe before, it could have been forcing something that wasn't right. But that doesn't mean caring for someone ever goes away.”

Selena's mom Mandy Teefey isn't really a fan though.

Dec. 19: Gomez's mom Mandy is not a big fan of the Jelena reunion. She reportedly went to the hospital because of stress, and a source let it slip that Gomez and Teefey might be fighting about the Jelena reconciliation.

“Justin knows Selena’s family is not happy about her dating him,” the source said. “He has known for a long time. But he is adamant that he has changed and is a better boyfriend now. He will keep trying to prove himself to her family. He is sad that her mom is not doing well. Selena is very close with her mom, so it’s stressful for her. He wants Selena to be happy.”

Dec. 22: To make matters worse, Gomez and Teefey have unfollowed each other on Instagram, and sources say they are not currently speaking to each other—but not just because of Bieber.

“It’s more complicated than just fighting over a guy,” says the source. “Mandy and Selena have had their ups and down before. This isn’t the first time.”

The are they/aren't they couple celebrated New Years together in Cabo.

Jan. 1: The duo arrived in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico together with a group of friends, and they spent the holiday together.

“Justin and Selena are doing great. They celebrated New Year’s Eve together in Cabo,” said a source. They did not take any photos together, but we bet they had a nice time anyway.

They cuddled up to each other poolside on a pre-Valentine's getaway.

Feb. 12: It looks like they might spend another holiday together. Bieber and Gomez kicked off Valentine's Day celebrations early on Laguna Beach by lounging poolside and cuddling together while looking out at the ocean. They also stayed overnight at the resort, according to a People source.

They spent Valentine's Day together and then went to Bieber's father Jeremy's wedding.

Feb. 19: Love is in the air, and it isn't limited to Valentine's Day. After spending the holiday together, Bieber flew to Texas to pick up Gomez on the way to the Caribbean on Feb. 18, where the two attended Bieber's dad Jeremy's wedding the following day.

People reports that the two were guests at the wedding only a week after celebrating Valentine's Day together at church.

Selena posted, deleted, then reposted a birthday tribute to Justin.

March 1: Justin Bieber turned 24, and to celebrate him, Selena Gomez posted, deleted, and then re-posted a vague tribute in his honor.

"March 1, 1994 someone I know that happens to be super cool was born," she wrote. "Boom."

Things have reportedly cooled down.

March 7: After spending so many holidays together, it seemed like an official reunion was just around the corner, but new reports are making that seem less likely.

According to an E! News source, Bieber and Gomez have decided to step back from their rekindled romance to take some time apart. The source said that the space means spending less time together, but they still talk a lot.

"They were having a lot of little disagreements recently and one fight in particular blew up and caused them to decide to 'break up,' however, they've been in contact the entire time and their feelings for each other have not changed," the source said, adding, "They will absolutely get back together and they are not over, but they both need some time away from each other."

Rumors swirled that their break had to do with Selena's mom, but sources denied it.

March 13: Although Gomez's mom Mandy Teefey has been open about not approving of her daughter's rekindled relationship with Bieber, sources say she's not the cause of the rift. “They’re not on a break because of her relationship with her mom. They have their own issues and are always on and off,” a source told People. “She wouldn’t base her relationship off of what her mom thinks.”

Justin Bieber attends a red carpet event solo.

March 15: At the Los Angeles premiere of Midnight Sun, Bieber walked the red carpet and posed for photos with friend Patrick Schwarzenegger who stars in the movie. Later, he's spotted getting cuddly with a model named Baskin Champion.

Selena Gomez gets a major breakover haircut.

March 15 and 16: Gomez debuted a bob style 'do while in Malibu and was later photographed taking a bike ride around Los Angeles with a girlfriend.

Their break might have turned into a breakup.

March 27: As a final nail in the Jelena coffin, an anonymous source told E! News that this break seems to be turning into an official breakup.

“Selena realized even though he’s made some positive improvements, they just aren’t a perfect match right now,” the source said.

Selena Gomez's mom Mandy Teefey responded to relationship rumors.

March 29: E! News asked Teefey about where Selena and Justin officially stand, but apparently the mother and daughter haven't discussed it.

"You would know before I did," she said. "We don't talk about it."

April 3: Justin Bieber isn't ready to let go of his relationship with Selena Gomez, despite the pair's latest break.

“He loves her. He wants her back,” a source told People, adding that he "misses" Gomez.

Maybe there's hope for this Hollywood couple after all.