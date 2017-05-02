Selena Gomez and More Met Gala Stars Featured on Humans of New York

The heavily followed Humans of New York social media account is known for its on-the-street interviews and portraits of everyday people in New York City, but things took a turn for the star-studded when one of its photographers snapped celebrities—and regular people—at the Met Gala Monday night, and got them to open up about life and love.

Selena Gomez was just one of the stars that Brandon Stanton captured with his lens, with the Thirteen Reasons Why executive producer opening up about her life, telling HONY, "I feel like I'm just starting, but I think I'd be fine if it all went away." She continued, "I get that from my mother. From the moment I started singing, she always reminded me that all of this was a privilege, and could be taken at any moment. So singing is not how I define myself. I try to keep my identity rooted in my friendships and my faith."

As for those who dished on love, Ryan Reynolds posed with his wife Blake Lively, and gushed about her after they made heads turn on the red carpet.

"She always responds with empathy," he said. "She meets anger with empathy. She meets hate with empathy. She'll take the time to imagine what happened to a person when they were five or six years old. And she's made me a more empathetic person. I had a very fractured relationship with my father. Before he died, she made me remember things I didn't want to remember. She made me remember the good times."

Speaking of couples, Serena Williams showed off her baby bump as she struck a pose with her fiancé, Alexis Ohanian. The co-founder of Reddit shared his love for his wife-to-be, too, saying, "She has the biggest heart. Everyone sees her success as an athlete, but all of that is layered on the size of her heart. She gives 100% of herself to everything she does: as a friend, as a lover, and soon, as a mother."

Stephen Colbert got major props from his wife Evelyn McGee-Colbert as well. After they posed together for HONY, she told Stanton, "He's so sexy. And he taught me the importance of being silly. Being silly is so important. Silly is the opposite of grief. It's throwing yourself into a moment without care. You can't always maintain your status as a dignified person—it gives you blinders. When you always expect the world to fulfill your expectations, it wears you down. It closes you off. So sexy."