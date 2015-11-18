Peek Inside Selena Gomez's Posh $4.495 Million Mansion—For Sale Now!

The heart wants what it wants. And, let's be honest, after a look inside Selena Gomez's Cali mansion, we really want to call this posh pad home. The price? A mere $4.495 million. You know, no big deal.

Situated in Calabasas, Calif., Gomez's soon-to-be former home is seated on three acres of land in the exclusive Mureau Estates gated community. The home features the most beautiful interiors, complete with arched walkways, warm colors, and stone detailing that give the space a Mediterranean feel. And with five bedrooms, six bathrooms, and a guest house, those looking to live like Gomez are guaranteed to have plenty of living space.

Boasting a large foyer that leads into a wine cellar, the 7,768-square-foot home flows seamlessly from room to room, featuring many added amentities and bonuses. The home's new owners can expect to enjoy a full bar, breakfast nook, media center, a spacious outdoor courtyard for entertaining, a swmming pool, spa, and an outdoor kitchen complete with a brick pizza oven.

Um, talk about luxury! Safe to say, we are ready to sign on the dotted line, Selena!

Outside the Home 

The view from outside is equally as spectacular as inside the home. Featuring an expansive lawn with classic Southern California landscaping, the home's exterior is—in one world—impressive.

The Breakfast Nook

Couldn't you just picture Taylor Swift and her #squad—Selena included, of course!—sitting around this adorable breakfast nook? 

The Formal Sitting Room 

Complete with a fireplace, high ceilings, and French doors, this sitting room is the perfect spot to curl up with a good book.

The Media Center

No celebrity home is complete without its own media center. Could it be that Justin Bieber and Gomez cozied up for a movie or two in this very spot? We'd say that adds value. 

The Kitchen

With a giant island and tons of counter space, becoming a master chef just got a lot easier. 

 

The Foyer

With a grand staircase leading into the foyer area, Gomez was able to greet her friends in style. 

The Master Bath

With a full garden tub and a double-sided fireplace, this bathroom was made for relaxing.

The Courtyard

Prepare to be the host with the most once your guests see this courtyard area complete with a full bar and brick pizza oven. We honestly can't even.

The Closet

Is it even fair to call this a closet? A closet fit for a queen is more like it. 

The Master Suite

The home's master suite—complete with hardwood floors and bold purple walls—is the ultimate girl-friendly room to unwind in after a long day.

The Pool

Just outside the home is the most beautiful pool that makes entertaining a breeze.

