Peek Inside Selena Gomez's Posh $4.495 Million Mansion—For Sale Now!

The heart wants what it wants. And, let's be honest, after a look inside Selena Gomez's Cali mansion, we really want to call this posh pad home. The price? A mere $4.495 million. You know, no big deal.

Situated in Calabasas, Calif., Gomez's soon-to-be former home is seated on three acres of land in the exclusive Mureau Estates gated community. The home features the most beautiful interiors, complete with arched walkways, warm colors, and stone detailing that give the space a Mediterranean feel. And with five bedrooms, six bathrooms, and a guest house, those looking to live like Gomez are guaranteed to have plenty of living space.

Boasting a large foyer that leads into a wine cellar, the 7,768-square-foot home flows seamlessly from room to room, featuring many added amentities and bonuses. The home's new owners can expect to enjoy a full bar, breakfast nook, media center, a spacious outdoor courtyard for entertaining, a swmming pool, spa, and an outdoor kitchen complete with a brick pizza oven.

Um, talk about luxury! Safe to say, we are ready to sign on the dotted line, Selena!