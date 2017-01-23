Selena Gomez's Dino Look Reminds Us of Her Barney Days

JB Lacroix/GC Images
Isabel Jones
Jan 23, 2017

Selena Gomez grabbed a coffee in L.A. on Thursday and looked impossibly stylish—even by her standards.

How does one step out looking this put-together? Her hair: impeccably waved and free-flowing. Her eyewear: rose-hued and delicately balanced on the nose. Her jeans: high-waisted, cropped, and frayed at the hems to perfection. Those heels: Kurt Geiger pumps ($230; kurtgeiger.us) in a neutral-mauve-taupe shade that effortlessly counterbalances that white briefcase-like purse and her otherwise blue outfit.

But the clincher of this example of street style accomplishment? That colorful sweater. As the new face of Coach, she appropriately rocked the brand’s Rexy sweater ($695; spring.com) for the outing and wore it layered over a white turtleneck.

It's important to note: This is not the first time the pop singer has brushed shoulders with a popular dinosaur. If you recall, Gomez’s initial claim to fame was her role on PBS Kids favorite Barney and Friends.

throwback -swag

A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

We can only imagine the breadth of beautiful memories this sweater has stirred in Gomez.

VIDEO: Selena Gomez Becomes the New Face of Coach

 

Though Gomez is without a doubt a major trendsetter, this is not the dino-bearing sweater’s celebrity debut. Rexy is all the rage among Hollywood’s elite—see our favorite star-studded stylings below.

1 of 7 Mark Boland/Getty Images

Kate Moss

The model gave her Rexy crewneck a vintage vibe by pairing it with a leopard-print jacket and top hat. 

2 of 7 Joey Andrew/startraksphoto.com

Zoe Kravitz

The actress debuted her dino style with a set of barely-there shorts and peep-toe slides. 

3 of 7 Chance Yeh/Getty

Winona Ryder

The Heathers star rocked Rexy with a set of cigarette pants and patent leather loafers.  

4 of 7 Michael Tran/FilmMagic

JARED LETO

Rexy added a splash of color to Leto's black-on-black ensemble. 

5 of 7 RowanBlanchard/Twitter

Rowan Blanchard

The Girl Meets World star hopped on board the Coach train in this Twitter photo. 

6 of 7 TNYF/WENN.com

James Franco

Franco (and Rexy) went undercover in this dressed-down street style look.

7 of 7 Rich Polk/Getty Images

Dave Franco

Apparently a flair for the prehistoric runs in the Franco fam! James's lil' bro paired his Coach sweater with a leather jacket while stepping out with his fiancee, Alison Brie. 

