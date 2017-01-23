Selena Gomez's Dino Look Reminds Us of Her Barney Days

Selena Gomez grabbed a coffee in L.A. on Thursday and looked impossibly stylish—even by her standards.

How does one step out looking this put-together? Her hair: impeccably waved and free-flowing. Her eyewear: rose-hued and delicately balanced on the nose. Her jeans: high-waisted, cropped, and frayed at the hems to perfection. Those heels: Kurt Geiger pumps ($230; kurtgeiger.us) in a neutral-mauve-taupe shade that effortlessly counterbalances that white briefcase-like purse and her otherwise blue outfit.

But the clincher of this example of street style accomplishment? That colorful sweater. As the new face of Coach, she appropriately rocked the brand’s Rexy sweater ($695; spring.com) for the outing and wore it layered over a white turtleneck.

It's important to note: This is not the first time the pop singer has brushed shoulders with a popular dinosaur. If you recall, Gomez’s initial claim to fame was her role on PBS Kids favorite Barney and Friends.

throwback -swag A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Feb 6, 2016 at 4:44pm PST

We can only imagine the breadth of beautiful memories this sweater has stirred in Gomez.

Though Gomez is without a doubt a major trendsetter, this is not the dino-bearing sweater’s celebrity debut. Rexy is all the rage among Hollywood’s elite—see our favorite star-studded stylings below.