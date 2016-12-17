Selena Gomez Is Definitely Back in Action with This Cute Coach Pic

If there was any question that Selena Gomez is back on her A-game, just take a look at her Instagram. Firstly, there's her new shoulder-grazing hairstyle (see above) and now she's also back at work. Gomez took to IG to share her love for her new collaboration with Coach.

Being able to create is my favorite thing in the whole world. I'm so excited to be a part of the vision and family @coach AND I get the honor to design with @stuartvevers -ahhhhhh A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Dec 16, 2016 at 10:57pm PST

She wrote: "Being able to create is my favorite thing in the whole world. I'm so excited to be a part of the vision and family @coach AND I get the honor to design with @stuartvevers -ahhhhhh." Both Selena and her soon to be released Coach collection look great!"

If the photo is any hint, we should be expecting sleek pieces that can transition from day to night. Also note the cute monogram hanging from the clutch she's holding.

Gomez has had a tough year dealing with lupus, which forced her to go back to rehab to deal with the autoimmune disease. But from the looks of things, she's keeping things positive heading into 2017. See her inspiring Instagram below:

I have a lot to be thankful for this year.. My year has been the hardest yet most rewarding one yet. I've finally fought the fight of not 'being enough'. I have only wanted to reflect the love you guys have given me for years and show how important it is to take care of YOU. By grace through faith. Kindness always wins. I love you guys. God bless A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Nov 24, 2016 at 6:21pm PST

