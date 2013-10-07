Michonne Who? See The Walking Dead’s Danai Gurira Getting Glamorous In Our October Issue

We have long admired Danai Gurira's character, Michonne, on The Walking Dead for her fearless attitude, quick wit, and her ability to make slaying zombies look so easy. In our October issue, the star killed it in the wardrobe department by donning sleek, fashion-forward pieces, but whether she's wearing Valentino or her character's more functional outfits, one thing is certain -- to be a badass, you have to dress the part. "Clothes manifest confidence. I'd never go out in sweats, for example," she said. "I have a small waist, curvy hips, and a booty from Pilates -- and I don't mind showing them off in formfitting clothes." Whether or not you'll be battling walkers, a resilient mindset will only complement your bold sartorial choices. "Have a coherent vision of yourself and your mission in life, and truly believe that you can conquer anything you face," Gurira added. "That sentiment will translate in your walk and become your swagger." That's the spirit! Click the photo to see more shots from Danai's feature, and check out the full story in our October issue, on newsstands and available for download on your tablet now.