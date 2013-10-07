Michonne Who? See The Walking Dead’s Danai Gurira Getting Glamorous In Our October Issue

Jan Welters; Frank Ockenfels 3/AMC
Marianne Mychaskiw
Oct 07, 2013 @ 8:42 am

We have long admired Danai Gurira's character, Michonne, on The Walking Dead for her fearless attitude, quick wit, and her ability to make slaying zombies look so easy. In our October issue, the star killed it in the wardrobe department by donning sleek, fashion-forward pieces, but whether she's wearing Valentino or her character's more functional outfits, one thing is certain -- to be a badass, you have to dress the part. "Clothes manifest confidence. I'd never go out in sweats, for example," she said. "I have a small waist, curvy hips, and a booty from Pilates -- and I don't mind showing them off in formfitting clothes." Whether or not you'll be battling walkers, a resilient mindset will only complement your bold sartorial choices. "Have a coherent vision of yourself and your mission in life, and truly believe that you can conquer anything you face," Gurira added. "That sentiment will translate in your walk and become your swagger." That's the spirit! Click the photo to see more shots from Danai's feature, and check out the full story in our October issue, on newsstands and available for download on your tablet now.

1 of 9 Jan Welters

Valentino

Wool cape.
Advertisement
2 of 9 Jan Welters

Stella McCartney

Wool-blend coat.
3 of 9 Jan Welters

Burberry London

Wool-cotton cropped jacket.
Jil Sander silk-polyester dress.
Christian Louboutin calfskin ankle boots.
Advertisement
4 of 9 Jan Welters

Alexander Wang

Polyester-cotton twill top.
Advertisement
5 of 9 Jan Welters

Salvatore Ferragamo

Mohair turtleneck.
Michael Kors wool-blend pants.
Advertisement
6 of 9 Jan Welters

Emporio Armani

Velvet neoprene gown.
Advertisement
7 of 9 Jan Welters

Giambattista Valli

Wool coat worn over silk and mink coat.
Advertisement
8 of 9 Jan Welters

Calvin Klein Collection

Wool belted blazer, silk satin pants, and calf-hair pumps.
Advertisement
9 of 9 Jan Welters

The Row

Merino wool jumpsuit and cotton-blend skirt.
Prada leather ankle boots.

