See Exclusive Photos from This Weekend's iHeartRadio Ultimate Pool Party in Miami

Shelby Case for iHeartRadio
Rita Kokshanian
Jun 30, 2014 @ 12:26 pm

This past weekend, some of the biggest names in music flocked to Miami for the third annual iHeartRadio Ultimate Pool Party. The two-day event, held at the Fontainebleau hotel in Miami Beach, included musical performances, DJ sets, and a party around the Fontainebleau's oceanfront pool.

Lil Jon, Steve Aoki, Ariana Grande, and Iggy Azalea (above, left) kicked off the party on Friday night. Azalea, who is originally from Australia, performed "Black Widow" (her collaboration with Rita Ora) for the first time. The singer showed off her toned tummy in a pair of white shorts and a white crop top and matched the pieces with silver metallic sneakers.

The event continued to Saturday with a pool party and performances from Jennifer Lopez (above), Neon Trees, and Magic!. Special guests of the event included Jake Miller (top, right), Katy Tiz, and Matthew Koma.

Iggy Azalea

performed her hit "Fancy," as well as her singles "Bounce," "Work," "Beat Down," and a new collaboration with Rita Ora called "Black Widow."
Jennifer Lopez

wore a sexy multicolor outfit to perform singles from her new album, A.K.A., as well as classics like "I'm Real" and "Jenny From the Block." Fun fact: Her mom, who was in attendance, danced to every song she sang!
Andrea Nevado and Gina Rodriguez

The actresses, who costar on the upcoming CW show Jane the Virgin, danced the night away at the party and even posted photos to Instagram of themselves with Nick Cannon.
Nick Cannon

was the host of the two-day event.
Neon Trees

performed a few of their hits, including "Sleeping with a Friend," "Lessons in Love," and "Text Me in the Morning."
Ariana Grande

showed off in a matching purple patterned skirt and crop top while she sang "Right There," "The Way," and "The Problem."
Katy Tiz

The singer was in Miami to enjoy the iHeartRadio Ultimate Pool Party festivities.
Lil Jon

took the stage to perform some of his classic hits, including "Yeah!!!," "Get Low," and "Shots."
Jake Miller

a rapper and singer who's originally from Miami, enjoyed the performances at the Fountainbleau.
Tiesto

performed songs from his brand new album A Town Called Paradise.
Matthew Koma

joined Tiesto on stage to sing "Wasted" and "Written in Reverse."
Magic

The band, whose album Don't Kill the Magic comes out July 1, took the stage to perform "Rude" and "No Way No."

