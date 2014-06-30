See Exclusive Photos from This Weekend's iHeartRadio Ultimate Pool Party in Miami

This past weekend, some of the biggest names in music flocked to Miami for the third annual iHeartRadio Ultimate Pool Party. The two-day event, held at the Fontainebleau hotel in Miami Beach, included musical performances, DJ sets, and a party around the Fontainebleau's oceanfront pool.

Lil Jon, Steve Aoki, Ariana Grande, and Iggy Azalea (above, left) kicked off the party on Friday night. Azalea, who is originally from Australia, performed "Black Widow" (her collaboration with Rita Ora) for the first time. The singer showed off her toned tummy in a pair of white shorts and a white crop top and matched the pieces with silver metallic sneakers.

The event continued to Saturday with a pool party and performances from Jennifer Lopez (above), Neon Trees, and Magic!. Special guests of the event included Jake Miller (top, right), Katy Tiz, and Matthew Koma.

