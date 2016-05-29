See Ruby Rose's Incredible Abs

instagram / rubyrose
Bee Shapiro
May 29, 2016 @ 9:45 am

If there is any time for #bodygoals, summer is basically prime season for it. With bikinis and crop tops aplenty, working on our (safe) tan and our physiques figure high on the list. So when Ruby Rose posted this awesome Instagram we were sufficiently impressed. The Orange Is the New Black star has been training for action films like the John Wick sequel.

Action films equal forced training

A photo posted by Ruby Rose (@rubyrose) on

It's not the first time the red-hot actress has flaunted her newly chiseled figure. She also posted these shots earlier: 

A photo posted by Ruby Rose (@rubyrose) on

Hey, when you're putting in the hard work, why not? 

Training on training on training...

A photo posted by Ruby Rose (@rubyrose) on

A photo posted by Ruby Rose (@rubyrose) on

🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 for that Valentine like ❤️❤️❤️❤️

A photo posted by Ruby Rose (@rubyrose) on

After all, when the sun's out, guns out.

Tiny little guns, what ARE THEY?? Guns FOR ANTS???

A photo posted by Ruby Rose (@rubyrose) on

And with her tattoos, there's something very Angelina Jolie Tomb Raider era about Rose, no?

RELATED: This Is How You Do Beauty Sleep Like Ruby Rose

Desert vibes...

A photo posted by Ruby Rose (@rubyrose) on

 

 

