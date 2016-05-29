See Ruby Rose's Incredible Abs

instagram / rubyrose
If there is any time for #bodygoals, summer is basically prime season for it. With bikinis and crop tops aplenty, working on our (safe) tan and our physiques figure high on the list. So when Ruby Rose posted this awesome Instagram we were sufficiently impressed. The Orange Is the New Black star has been training for action films like the John Wick sequel.
It's not the first time the red-hot actress has flaunted her newly chiseled figure. She also posted these shots earlier:
Hey, when you're putting in the hard work, why not?
After all, when the sun's out, guns out.
And with her tattoos, there's something very Angelina Jolie Tomb Raider era about Rose, no?
