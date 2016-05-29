See Ruby Rose's Incredible Abs

If there is any time for #bodygoals, summer is basically prime season for it. With bikinis and crop tops aplenty, working on our (safe) tan and our physiques figure high on the list. So when Ruby Rose posted this awesome Instagram we were sufficiently impressed. The Orange Is the New Black star has been training for action films like the John Wick sequel.

Action films equal forced training A photo posted by Ruby Rose (@rubyrose) on May 28, 2016 at 2:46pm PDT

It's not the first time the red-hot actress has flaunted her newly chiseled figure. She also posted these shots earlier:

A photo posted by Ruby Rose (@rubyrose) on Apr 16, 2016 at 1:47am PDT

Hey, when you're putting in the hard work, why not?

Training on training on training... A photo posted by Ruby Rose (@rubyrose) on Feb 20, 2016 at 11:24am PST

A photo posted by Ruby Rose (@rubyrose) on Feb 20, 2016 at 11:54am PST

🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 for that Valentine like ❤️❤️❤️❤️ A photo posted by Ruby Rose (@rubyrose) on Feb 13, 2016 at 9:33am PST

After all, when the sun's out, guns out.

Tiny little guns, what ARE THEY?? Guns FOR ANTS??? A photo posted by Ruby Rose (@rubyrose) on Feb 2, 2016 at 6:53am PST

And with her tattoos, there's something very Angelina Jolie Tomb Raider era about Rose, no?

RELATED: This Is How You Do Beauty Sleep Like Ruby Rose