See Rare Photos of Elizabeth Taylor, Now on Display at London's Getty Images Gallery 

Frank Worth, Courtesy of Capital Art/Getty Images
Jennifer Merritt
Oct 09, 2015 @ 5:45 pm

We love Elizabeth Taylor for her philanthropy as much as we do her timeless style, and we know we're not alone in that regard.

In its latest exhibition, "Grit and Glamour," London's Getty Images Gallery is showcasing 50 rarely seen images of the iconic actress that span decades of her life and career, all of which are for sale with a portion of proceeds benefiting The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS FoundationA selection of the images is exclusively shown below, and if you find yourself in London, you can see these candid photos and more in person at the Getty Images Gallery through November 7

1 of 7 Archive Photos/Getty Images

At the Oscars in 1954

Taylor looks pensive while sitting at her table at the Oscars, where she presented Walt Disney with two of the four trophies he won that evening.   

2 of 7 Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Meeting Princess Diana in 1982

Taylor greets Diana, Princess of Wales, backstage at the Victoria Palace Theatre after a charity premiere of the play The Little Foxes in London.

3 of 7 Archive Photos/Getty Images

At a Celebrity Dinner in 1952

A candid moment while at a black-tie event with her second husband, Michael Wilding.

4 of 7 Keystone Features/Getty Images

In London, 1948

The actress looks out over Westminster Bridge with London's Big Ben in the background. 

5 of 7 Chris Ware & George Konig/Keystone Features/Getty Images

In Trafalgar Square, 1948

Taylor has some fun surrounded by pigeons in London's iconic square. 

6 of 7 Harry Dempster/Express/Getty Images

With Liza, in 1963

Taylor tends to her daughter Liza Todd Burton as she has her hair combed by a hairdresser on the set of 1964's Becket. Liza's father is Taylor's third husband, producer Mike Todd, who died in a plane crash in 1958. Subsequent husband Richard Burton later adopted her. 

7 of 7 Express/Express/Getty Images

Caught in a Kiss, 1984

Taylor married her fifth husband, Richard Burton, twice. Once in 1964 (above) in Montreal, and again in 1975.

