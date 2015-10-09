See Rare Photos of Elizabeth Taylor, Now on Display at London's Getty Images Gallery 

We love Elizabeth Taylor for her philanthropy as much as we do her timeless style, and we know we're not alone in that regard.

In its latest exhibition, "Grit and Glamour," London's Getty Images Gallery is showcasing 50 rarely seen images of the iconic actress that span decades of her life and career, all of which are for sale with a portion of proceeds benefiting The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation. A selection of the images is exclusively shown below, and if you find yourself in London, you can see these candid photos and more in person at the Getty Images Gallery through November 7.