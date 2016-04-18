Yep, Jaden Smith Got His Flower Crown On This Weekend Too

Nothing says Coachella like flower crowns and braids, right?! Well, it turns out that the guys are also embracing these festival beauty staples. Case in point: Brooklyn Beckham showed off his tiny braids in a black-and-white Instagram photo that’s currently gathering some polarized comments.

And Jaden Smith was spotted donning a flower crown that would give many female celebs at Coachella a run for their money. Yep, even you Vanessa!

It looks like everyone is having a lot of fun in Indio, and we can’t wait to see what the second weekend of Coachella will bring. If history repeats itself, it'll be a lot of hair inspo.

And yes, Jaden and Brooklyn, we’ll be keeping close watch on both of you.