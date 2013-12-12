Launch You'll Love: Barbie's The Hunger Games: Catching Fire Dolls!

Facebook/The Hunger Games, Courtesy
Marianne Mychaskiw
Dec 12, 2013 @ 7:47 am

Even Barbie and Ken are fans of The Hunger Games! Just in time for holiday gifting, four of Panem's residents are getting a Barbie makeover, complete with each character's new Catching Fire ensembles. But this isn't the first time we've seen Jennifer Lawrence in doll form -- last April, Barbie created a mini-Katniss Everdeen, clad in her trademark getup and ever-essential bow and arrow kit. This time, Peeta Mellark, Finnick Odair, and Effie Trinket are also getting the mini-me treatment, and true to canon, Effie's doll is pure glamour. Find the full range at barbiecollector.com, priced at $25 per doll -- we think they'd be a perfect holiday gift for both Barbie and Hunger Games enthusiasts alike. 

1 of 4 Courtesy

Katniss

$25; barbiecollector.com.
2 of 4 Courtesy

Effie

$25; barbiecollector.com.
3 of 4 Courtesy

Peeta

$25; barbiecollector.com.
4 of 4 Courtesy

Finnick

$25; barbiecollector.com.

