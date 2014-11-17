Gear Up for The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1 with a Look at All the Film's Posters

Jennifer Davis
Nov 17, 2014 @ 1:02 pm

After months of anticipation, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1 opens on Friday. (We know, deep breaths.) In order to remedy our impatience for opening day, we're looking back at all the posters for the third film.

From Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) in her full Mockingjay ensemble to the District 13 portraits of Effie Trinket (Elizabeth Banks) and Finnick Odair (Sam Claflin) , gear up for release of the new flick with a look at our favorite posters.

1 of 12 Facebook/TheHungerGamesMovie

Katniss in Armor

With a sleek black uniform, bow on the shoulder, and fully stocked quiver of arrows, Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) embodies The Mockingjay.

2 of 12 Facebook/TheHungerGamesMovie

Girl on Fire

Outfitted in all black with her arrows strategically placed on her shoulder, Katniss looks poised and ready to take on the Capitol.

3 of 12 Facebook/TheHungerGamesMovie

United From the Capitol

This sterile, all-white poster shows President Snow (Donald Sutherland) with captured rebels Peeta Mellark (Josh Hutcherson) and Johanna Mason (Jena Malone), who are being used as symbols for the Capitol's cause.

4 of 12 Facebook/TheHungerGamesMovie

Gale Hawthorne

Dressed in all black and with weapon in hand, Gale (Liam Hemsworth) looks every bit the rebel warrior.

5 of 12 Facebook/TheHungerGamesMovie

Cressida

Looking fierce with her half-shaven head and tattoo, Cressida (Natalie Dormer) is ready to face the Capitol with Gale and Katniss.

6 of 12 Facebook/TheHungerGamesMovie

Finnick

Rescued by District 13, Finnick O'Dair (Sam Claflin) settles in as a citizen.

7 of 12 Facebook/TheHungerGamesMovie

Beetee

Injured from his last time in the Hunger Games, this poster shows the engineering genius, Beetee (Jeffrey Wright) in a wheelchair.

8 of 12 Facebook/TheHungerGamesMovie

President Alma Coin

The leader of District 13, President Alma Coin (Julianne Moore), looks fiercely calm in this poster.
9 of 12 Facebook/TheHungerGamesMovie

Effie Trinket

Stripped of her Capitol garb, Effie Trinket (Elizabeth Banks) adjusts to her new life in District 13.

10 of 12 Facebook/TheHungerGamesMovie

Plutarch Heavensbee

Former Game Master, Plutarch Heavensbee (Philip Seymour Hoffman), takes his talents to District 13.

11 of 12 Facebook/TheHungerGamesMovie

Haymitch Abernathy

Looking troubled, Haymitch Abernathy (Woody Harrelson) readies to coach Katniss from within District 13.

12 of 12 Facebook/TheHungerGamesMovie

Light It Up

With the tagline "Fire burns brighter in the darkness," this is the official Mockingjay - Part 1 teaser poster.

