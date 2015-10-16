See All 8 of Drew Barrymore's InStyle Covers, from Her First in 1999 to Now

Drew Barrymore is no stranger to InStyle. Her appearance on the cover of our November issue, available on newsstands and for digital download now, marks her eighth—a record for any of our cover girls. The actress has made quite the style evolution in the 16 years since she first landed on the front-page of our magazine, in March 1999, when the then-24-year-old wore her short blonde hair in curls while wearing a maroon Heidi Weisel dress and Cartier earrings. See Barrymore's—and our—changing looks below.