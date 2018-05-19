See All the Celebrity Guests at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Wedding

As expected, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding is a who’s-who of famous faces. Between the bride’s Hollywood besties (Priyanka Chopra, Suits co-star Patrick J. Adams) and Harry’s network of good (and highly influential) friends, the royal wedding is basically a red carpet event, just, you know, at a church …

One famous visage we won’t be seeing? Rihanna. Despite meeting the Prince in 2016, RiRi says she wasn’t invited to the wedding, and didn’t expect to be—but she said it with way more sass:

When you get roasted by @Rihanna 😂🔥 Riri is clearly not keeping up with the #royalwedding! pic.twitter.com/xeJQePcVi0 — Access (@accessonline) May 11, 2018

I suppose we’ll have to settle for a crowd that includes Elton John, Victoria and David Beckham, Idris Elba, Serena Williams, Amal and George Clooney, and OPRAH WINFREY.

Scroll down below to see every celebrity who attended the 2018 royal wedding.