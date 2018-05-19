See All the Celebrity Guests at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Wedding

Karwai Tang
Isabel Jones
May 19, 2018 @ 6:15 am

As expected, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding is a who’s-who of famous faces. Between the bride’s Hollywood besties (Priyanka Chopra, Suits co-star Patrick J. Adams) and Harry’s network of good (and highly influential) friends, the royal wedding is basically a red carpet event, just, you know, at a church …

One famous visage we won’t be seeing? Rihanna. Despite meeting the Prince in 2016, RiRi says she wasn’t invited to the wedding, and didn’t expect to be—but she said it with way more sass:

I suppose we’ll have to settle for a crowd that includes Elton John, Victoria and David Beckham, Idris Elba, Serena Williams, Amal and George Clooney, and OPRAH WINFREY. 

VIDEO: Going to the Chapel! See All the VIP Guests Arriving at Harry and Meghan's Royal Wedding

Scroll down below to see every celebrity who attended the 2018 royal wedding.

1 of 15 Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

James Corden

2 of 15 Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

George and Amal Clooney

3 of 15 WPA Pool/Getty Images

Idris Elba

4 of 15 CHRIS RADBURN/Getty Images

James Blunt

5 of 15 Ian West - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Oprah Winfrey

6 of 15 Getty Images

Pippa Middleton

7 of 15 WPA Pool/Getty Images

Carey Mulligan

8 of 15 James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock

Abigail Spencer and Priyanka Chopra

9 of 15 Getty Images

Tom Hardy

10 of 15 Getty Images

Gina Torres

11 of 15 WPA Pool/Getty Images

Sarah Rafferty 

12 of 15 WPA Pool/Getty Images

Patrick Adams and Troian Bellisario

13 of 15 Getty Images

Serena Williams

14 of 15 Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

David and Victoria Beckham

15 of 15 IAN WEST/AFP/Getty Images

Elton John

