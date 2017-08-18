15 Pictures of Celebrities Cuddling Farm Animals on Instagram

It’s official: Farm animals are the coolest co-stars on Instagram right now.

Old MacDonald's faves have been popping up on famous feeds all summer long, with celebrities sharing everything from #goatselfies and chicken cameos to horseback-riding videos and pig-side poses. It’s possible that the trend kicked off back in April, when Chrissy Teigen posted a video of herself at her happiest, playing with a miniature pig while surrounded by goats, ducks, and turkeys. Or do we owe our thanks to Nicole Richie—who often shares snaps of her own chicken coop at home—for paving the way for this flock of livestock-loving celebs? It’s anyone’s guess, but for now, we’ll just let you scroll down and enjoy 15 of our favorite farm-friendly ’grams.

A long lace skirt didn't keep Madonna from climbing atop a horse while in Italy:

Because A Leo...,,,,,,,,,,,,🦁😂🎉🐴🌈🎈♥️🇮🇹♥️ A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Aug 16, 2017 at 4:21am PDT

Amanda Seyfried gave her new pal Dedee a lift while visiting @goatsofanarchy’s New Jersey-based animal sanctuary:

I finally got to meet Deedee, Lawson and the sweet supergoat pack at @goatsofanarchy. I cannot wait to return. A post shared by Amanda Seyfried (@mingey) on Jun 1, 2017 at 4:09pm PDT

Anna Kendrick made a new equine friend:

City slicker 🏙 A post shared by Anna Kendrick (@annakendrick47) on Aug 3, 2017 at 12:04am PDT

Reese Witherspoon showed off a new look from her Draper James line with the help of a chicken:

New @draperjames arrivals are here, y’all! 🐔 #InsertChickenJokeHere A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Aug 8, 2017 at 9:44am PDT

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton went horseback riding in Oklahoma:

Thank u tina and josh @cainhorses for an amazing day!!😘 #oklahoma #summer gx @blakeshelton ❤️ 🙏🏻 A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Jul 21, 2017 at 9:31pm PDT

Hilary Swank hopped on a horse for a quick trot:

Frisky business. #YeeHaw #WeekendTransportation #horsesofinstagram A post shared by Hilary Swank (@hilaryswank) on Jun 17, 2017 at 12:40pm PDT

Carrie Underwood took a #goatselfie (but she missed the memo to stick out her tongue):

🐐 #GoatSelfie A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Aug 2, 2017 at 12:29pm PDT

Gigi Hadid posted a pic of boyfriend Zayn Malik winning over a horse with some snacks:

heaven is a place on earth !! 🥖🥖 A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Aug 15, 2017 at 10:19am PDT

Meanwhile, her sister Bella shared a photo of the family’s “tiny new additions:”

muku & mama...Tiny new additions to the family😍 A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Aug 13, 2017 at 11:29am PDT

Amy Schumer posed with a “bunch a pigs,” and couldn’t look any happier about it:

Bunch a pigs A post shared by @amyschumer on Jun 15, 2017 at 11:49am PDT

Kaley Cuoco twinned with her rescued dwarf minihorse, Smooshy (who was promptly given her own Instagram account):

Nicky Hilton stopped by the stables with her daughter:

🐎 A post shared by Nicky Rothschild (@nickyhilton) on Jul 19, 2017 at 10:15am PDT

Salma Hayek cuddled up to a goat at work:

Me as Beatriz behind the scenes hanging out with my favorite co-star // Yo como Beatriz detrás de cámaras con mi co-star favorito #animallove #beatrizatdinner #bts A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) on Jun 9, 2017 at 3:48pm PDT

Britney Spears went for a picturesque weekend ride:

Beautiful Sunday A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on May 28, 2017 at 1:04pm PDT

And Ariel Winter documented her horse-filled day from multiple angles:

"oh shit it's moving" Happy 4th of July!❤️💙 A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Jul 4, 2017 at 12:02pm PDT

Now get yourself to the nearest farm.