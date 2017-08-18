15 Pictures of Celebrities Cuddling Farm Animals on Instagram

mingey/Instagram
Samantha Simon
Aug 18, 2017 @ 1:30 pm

It’s official: Farm animals are the coolest co-stars on Instagram right now. 

Old MacDonald's faves have been popping up on famous feeds all summer long, with celebrities sharing everything from #goatselfies and chicken cameos to horseback-riding videos and pig-side poses. It’s possible that the trend kicked off back in April, when Chrissy Teigen posted a video of herself at her happiest, playing with a miniature pig while surrounded by goats, ducks, and turkeys. Or do we owe our thanks to Nicole Richie—who often shares snaps of her own chicken coop at home—for paving the way for this flock of livestock-loving celebs? It’s anyone’s guess, but for now, we’ll just let you scroll down and enjoy 15 of our favorite farm-friendly ’grams.

A long lace skirt didn't keep Madonna from climbing atop a horse while in Italy:

Because A Leo...,,,,,,,,,,,,🦁😂🎉🐴🌈🎈♥️🇮🇹♥️

A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on

Amanda Seyfried gave her new pal Dedee a lift while visiting @goatsofanarchy’s New Jersey-based animal sanctuary:

Anna Kendrick made a new equine friend:

City slicker 🏙

A post shared by Anna Kendrick (@annakendrick47) on

Reese Witherspoon showed off a new look from her Draper James line with the help of a chicken:

New @draperjames arrivals are here, y’all! 🐔 #InsertChickenJokeHere

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton went horseback riding in Oklahoma:

Thank u tina and josh @cainhorses for an amazing day!!😘 #oklahoma #summer gx @blakeshelton ❤️ 🙏🏻

A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on

Hilary Swank hopped on a horse for a quick trot:

Frisky business. #YeeHaw #WeekendTransportation #horsesofinstagram

A post shared by Hilary Swank (@hilaryswank) on

Carrie Underwood took a #goatselfie (but she missed the memo to stick out her tongue):

🐐 #GoatSelfie

A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on

Gigi Hadid posted a pic of boyfriend Zayn Malik winning over a horse with some snacks:

heaven is a place on earth !! 🥖🥖

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

Meanwhile, her sister Bella shared a photo of the family’s “tiny new additions:”

muku & mama...Tiny new additions to the family😍

A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on

Amy Schumer posed with a “bunch a pigs,” and couldn’t look any happier about it:

Bunch a pigs

A post shared by @amyschumer on

Kaley Cuoco twinned with her rescued dwarf minihorse, Smooshy (who was promptly given her own Instagram account):

Nicky Hilton stopped by the stables with her daughter:

🐎

A post shared by Nicky Rothschild (@nickyhilton) on

Salma Hayek cuddled up to a goat at work:

Britney Spears went for a picturesque weekend ride:

Beautiful Sunday

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

And Ariel Winter documented her horse-filled day from multiple angles:

"oh shit it's moving" Happy 4th of July!❤️💙

A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on

Now get yourself to the nearest farm.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!