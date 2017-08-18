15 Pictures of Celebrities Cuddling Farm Animals on Instagram

It’s official: Farm animals are the coolest co-stars on Instagram right now.
Old MacDonald's faves have been popping up on famous feeds all summer long, with celebrities sharing everything from #goatselfies and chicken cameos to horseback-riding videos and pig-side poses. It’s possible that the trend kicked off back in April, when Chrissy Teigen posted a video of herself at her happiest, playing with a miniature pig while surrounded by goats, ducks, and turkeys. Or do we owe our thanks to Nicole Richie—who often shares snaps of her own chicken coop at home—for paving the way for this flock of livestock-loving celebs? It’s anyone’s guess, but for now, we’ll just let you scroll down and enjoy 15 of our favorite farm-friendly ’grams.
A long lace skirt didn't keep Madonna from climbing atop a horse while in Italy:
Amanda Seyfried gave her new pal Dedee a lift while visiting @goatsofanarchy’s New Jersey-based animal sanctuary:
Anna Kendrick made a new equine friend:
Reese Witherspoon showed off a new look from her Draper James line with the help of a chicken:
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton went horseback riding in Oklahoma:
Hilary Swank hopped on a horse for a quick trot:
Carrie Underwood took a #goatselfie (but she missed the memo to stick out her tongue):
Gigi Hadid posted a pic of boyfriend Zayn Malik winning over a horse with some snacks:
Meanwhile, her sister Bella shared a photo of the family’s “tiny new additions:”
Amy Schumer posed with a “bunch a pigs,” and couldn’t look any happier about it:
Kaley Cuoco twinned with her rescued dwarf minihorse, Smooshy (who was promptly given her own Instagram account):
Nicky Hilton stopped by the stables with her daughter:
Salma Hayek cuddled up to a goat at work:
Britney Spears went for a picturesque weekend ride:
And Ariel Winter documented her horse-filled day from multiple angles:
Now get yourself to the nearest farm.