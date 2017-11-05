Sean "Diddy" Combs Just Changed His Name—Again

Sean Combs, also known as Diddy, got himself a special birthday present this year: a new name! That's right, the rapper and entrepreneur has once again changed his name in honor of his 48th birthday, and this one might be his most unique title to date.

Let's take a moment to review Diddy's ever-changing monikers. When we were first introduced to the rapper back in 1997, he went by "Puff Daddy." However, he soon changed it back to Sean John, his given name. Over the next few years, he would go by both "Puffy" and "P. Diddy" before adopting "Diddy" as his title in 2005.

Well, we're here to tell you the age of Diddy is officially over, as Combs took to Twitter on Saturday to announce his latest and greatest name change. As of his 48th birthday, the rapper will be going by "Brother Love," a.k.a. "Love," and he will no longer respond to any of his past names.

I decided to change my name again!



My new name is LOVE aka Brother Love. #TakeDat pic.twitter.com/gArAXusygG — Sean Diddy Combs (@diddy) November 4, 2017

In the clip, Brother Love explains that his new name reflects who he is as a person: "I know it's risky, and I know it could come off as corny to some people—but I decided to change my name again. I'm just not who I am before. I'm something different."

Hey, it's his birthday, and he can change his name if he wants to. Welcome to the era of Brother Love!