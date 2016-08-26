New Cast Portraits from Scream Queens Season 2 Have Arrived

Tommy Garcia / FOX
Scream Queens fans get ready to freak out. Fox just released a ton of new cast photos from the show's upcoming hospital-set Season 2 and they include Lea Michele in Michael Myers attire, John Stamos holding a bleeding heart, Keke Palmer holding a giant syringe, and Jamie Lee Curtis in her character's signature black pantsuit—accessorized with a stethoscope, of course.

Additional portraits feature returning cast members Emma Roberts (above), Abigail Breslin, and Billie Lourd as the Chanels as well as newcomers Taylor Lautner and James Earl as Dr. Cassidy Cascade and Candy Striper.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the storyline starts three years after the gory attacks and deaths involving the Kappa sorority house and "murders follow the crew through the hospital, which Dean Munsch (Curtis) purchased for mysterious reasons."

"The Chanels have fallen from glamor and glory and are now having to work for Dr. Dean Munsch,” Emma Roberts (Chanel Oberlin) said during the show's panel at Comic-Con last month. "But what I love is to see them try to hold on to that last glimmer of glamor that they used to have in this hospital."

Scream Queens Season 2 premieres Sept. 20 at 9 p.m. ET on Fox, and we are counting down the days. See the new portraits below.

1 of 8 Tommy Garcia / FOX

Lea Michele as Hester Ulrich

2 of 8 Tommy Garcia / FOX

John Stamos as Dr. Brock Holt

3 of 8 Tommy Garcia / FOX

Keke Palmer as Zayday Williams

4 of 8 Tommy Garcia / FOX

Billie Lourd as Chanel #3

5 of 8 Tommy Garcia / FOX

Taylor Lautner as Dr. Cassidy Cascade

6 of 8 Tommy Garcia / FOX

Jamie Lee Curtis as Dean Cathy Munsch

7 of 8 Tommy Garcia / FOX

James Earl as Candy Striper

8 of 8 Tommy Garcia / FOX

Abigail Breslin as Chanel #5

