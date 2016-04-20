Scott Eastwood Gives Major Fitspo with a Shirtless Instagram Snap

Scott Eastwood is paying the price for his indulgent trip to Coachella ... and we're reaping all the benefits.

The 30-year-old Suicide Squad actor showed off his toned bod on Instagram Wednesday as he worked off the damage he did during his visit to the famed music festival. "When your trainor sees your instagram of you cheating at #coachella and makes you pay for it when you get back. @therussianexperiment wooped my ass today . Muy tai and then made me go to the jungle gym and killed me again. Feel amazing now tho. Push past the pain people!!! It makes you stronger," he captioned the shot.

In it, the shirtless Eastwood grimaces and flexes his muscles as he tugs on a rope while barefoot and in shorts at a fitness studio. The snap came a day after he posted a shot on the 'gram of himself munching on a McDonald's French fry. "Busted at Coachella! I have no idea how they make these things but they are dam good! #cheatday #sugar #Coachella #AllDayBreakfast @Mcdonalds," he wrote.

Everyone needs a cheat day every now and then, but Eastwood is giving us major fitspo for going hard to quickly work it off. Kudos to him (and his killer physique)!