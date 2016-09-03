Scott Eastwood Melts Hearts at the Burning Man Kissing Booth

Pucker up, ladies! One of our favorite heartthrobs is looking for love. Actor and model Scott Eastwood is attending Burning Man in Nevada's Black Rock Desert this weekend, and yesterday he took his turn manning the event's kissing booth, much to the delight of females everywhere.

The 30-year-old stud posed for an Instagram picture inside the festival's kissing booth, looking devilishly handsome in an unbuttoned blue plaid shirt, matching blue bandanna, white cowboy hat, and black sunglasses. The booth even has a menu for lucky attendees to choose from, and it includes options like passionate, playful, or curious kisses with a side of nibbles or bites. According to Eastwood's caption, he didn't get much in terms of business—we find that hard to believe.

"I made it to burning man!!! And I found this. Hung around for awhile. And didn't get any takers. Guess I was a little too dusty..... Might head back tonight..." he wrote.

Okay. I made it to burning man!!! And I found this. Hung around for awhile. And didn't get any takers. Guess I was a little too dusty..... Might head back tonight .... A photo posted by Scott Eastwood (@scotteastwood) on Sep 2, 2016 at 11:27am PDT

RELATED: Katy Perry's Rainbow Yarn Braids Must Be Seen to Be Believed

Hopefully he was true to his word and took another turn in the booth—otherwise, the ladies at the wild gathering might not be too pleased. Of course Eastwood wasn't the only bold-faced name at the hip festival. Notable female attendees this year include Karlie Kloss, Paris Hilton, Katy Perry, and the Delevingne sisters.

⚡️ A video posted by Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) on Sep 2, 2016 at 1:12pm PDT

She-Ra does #BurningMan 🔥✨👸🏼✨🔥 A photo posted by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Sep 2, 2016 at 2:28pm PDT

🔥AlivE🔥 A photo posted by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Sep 2, 2016 at 2:35pm PDT