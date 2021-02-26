All of Scarlett Johansson's Tattoos and Their Meanings

Superstar Scarlett Johansson has never been shy about her tattoos. She's got nine altogether, ranging from barely-there micro ink to a huge piece on her back that made headlines when she showed it off for the very first time. Here's a comprehensive list of Johansson's collection, from a tiny A to the tattoo that connects (almost) all of the Avengers.

Unfortunately for anyone looking for deep insight into each of her tattoos, Johansson's kept quiet behind the meaning of most of them. A few are easy to interpret, however — especially if her Avengers co-stars blab.

Interlocked Circles With the Letter A

Image zoom Credit: Timothy Hiatt / Contributor

One of Johansson's more subtle tattoos, this one's on the inside of her right ankle and doesn't get the attention that many of her other ones does. Johansson hasn't revealed what the A could refer to, however.

Lamb with Floral Design

Image zoom Credit: VALERIE MACON / Contributor

Back in 2018, Johansson's back piece made its debut at the Met Gala — but it wasn't until a year later that fans got a better look at it. It was framed just about perfectly when she wore a cut-out crystal dress at the premiere of Avengers: Endgame in April 2019. She hasn't shared the meaning behind this one, either, but her daughter is named Rose Dorothy Dauriac.

Artist Josh Lord gave a peek into the process with this post on Instagram.

Rose

Image zoom Credit: Dan MacMedan / Contributor

A smaller floral design is on Johansson's ribcage. Thanks to her go-to red carpet cutouts, fans have gotten a close look at this one.

Flying Owl

Image zoom Credit: Karwai Tang / Contributor

On the other side of her ribcage, Johansson has a flying owl inked on her skin.

"Lucky You" and a Horseshoe

Another piece on her ribcage, Johansson enlisted French tattooist and graffiti artist, Fuzi Uvtpk for an upside-down horseshoe and the words "Lucky You." This one is high up on her ribs, so it doesn't get as much attention as a few of her other more prominent tattoos. Daily Mail reports that she got the piece in Paris back in 2012.

Avengers Logo

Image zoom Credit: CHRIS DELMAS / Contributor

Lord is also behind the one tattoo that almost all the Avengers share. He told Revolver Magazine that he personalized each actor's piece. "There's a symbol for everybody in the movie hidden in there," he said. "Their initials are also all hidden in there."

Johansson has hers on the inside of her right arm. Her co-star offered a little more insight into the big-time bonding moment.

"Five of the original six Avengers got a tattoo. And the sixth was the tattoo artist, who gave it to five of us, the one who opted out being Mark Ruffalo," Robert Downey Jr. told Entertainment Weekly. "It was Johansson's idea, and she and Evans did it in New York. Then, their New York guy, Josh Lord, who is amazing, flew out to Los Angeles, he did me, did Renner, and then we just bullied Hemsworth into doing it, and he got it."

Sunrise

Image zoom Credit: Mike Marsland / Contributor

Unlike her other tattoos, the sunrise on Johansson's left forearm is a colorful, bright piece — and she's talked about it.

"I've had the tattoo of a sunrise on my arm for a while," she said, according to Zimbio. "It makes me happy when I look at it, but the reason I had it done is very personal. Some things have to remain private."

Bracelet

Image zoom Credit: Taylor Hill / Contributor