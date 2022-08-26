Scarlett Johansson Shared Her DIY Tinted Moisturizer Hack With Me, and Now It's All I'm Using

In the midst of the heatwave that hit New York City in August (or this whole summer if I'm being real), you could not have convinced me to leave my air-conditioned home for anything other than a refreshingly frigid movie theater. But when I was offered a chance to meet with The Outset co-founders, actress Scarlett Johansson and former member of the InStyle team Kate Foster, I obviously said yes.

Meeting Johansson was a major factor in this decision (Ghost World remains one of my favorite movies) but I also wanted to test out The Outset's skincare products, which have a reputation for being gentle, effective, and clean. During my 45-minute conversation with the two co-founders, I was introduced to an upcoming product that is now has a permanent place in my routine — but I was also privy to so many good skincare tips and bits of beauty wisdom that I am still mentally sifting through, days later.

The one trick I literally haven't been able to stop thinking about was shared by Johansson, who said she mixes The Outset's Firming Vegan Collagen Prep Serum with concealer for a sort of DIY tinted moisturizer. "[Collagen Prep Serum] has that feeling of immediately soaking in, because my pet peeve is putting on your day cream, going outside, and having a beading sweaty mustache [laughs]… If you put a little concealer and mix it in with the serum, you can make a little tinted moisturizer," Johansson told InStyle. "It makes skin really nice and kind of dewy, too," Foster added.

I have been testing this concoction and I can confirm that it is a wonderful, lightweight way to add a little bit of coverage to your existing skincare routine. You can make your own The Outset tinted serum/moisturizer with whatever concealer you'd like (I have been using Charlotte Tilbury and Huda Beauty). If you want to emulate Johansson's glow, you're in luck: the actress said she uses the incredibly affordable Nyx Can't Stop Won't Stop Concealer.

The Nyx concealer is a shopper favorite — it has over 17,000 five-star ratings on Amazon alone. Can't Stop Won't Stop is a full-coverage, noncomedogenic (won't clog pores), and creamy formula that should last all day.

Scarlett Johansson's tip of creating your own tinted serum/moisturizer with The Outset Collagen Prep Serum and Nyx's Concealer (or any concealer you like) is a great way to streamline your routine while maintaining plumpy, hydrated skin and an even complexion.

