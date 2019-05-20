What Is Scarlett Johansson's Net Worth?

Image zoom VALERIE MACON/Getty Images

How do you top the booming worldwide success of Avengers: Endgame, the film that has topped $2.6 billion worldwide?

If you're Scarlett Johansson, you drop some engagement news. On Sunday, the actress and her boyfriend of two years, Saturday Night Live's Colin Jost, announced they are engaged.

And just as Johansson's relationship with Jost was getting serious, so was her career. Celebrity Net Worth reports that the 34-year-old's net worth clocks in at $140 million, a culmination of her roles in a number of movies, from cult classics like Lost in Translation to the aformentioned Avengers franchise, as well as real estate investments and even the release of two music albums.

GOBankingRates confirmed the $140 million figure. The website also noted that Johansson earned the top spot on Forbes’ Highest Paid Actresses list for 2018, pulling in $40.5 million in earnings.

How does that all shake out in terms of a day-to-day paycheck? Pay Wizard shows Johansson earns about $156,000 per day, according to 2018 estimates.

Yeah, so, needless to say, Johansson and Jost are starting their new life together with a pretty solid nest egg. And if the positive reception to the Avengers franchise is any indication, then Johansson's next role in the spinoff film, Black Widow, will only bring her continued success.