Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are engaged. According to People, Johansson's publicist, Marcel Pariseau confirmed the news to the Associated Press on Sunday. And, lucky for all the Jost-hansson fans out there, news travels fast.

Johansson, 34, and Jost, 36, have been dating for two years, and this will be the actress' third marriage, and a first for her SNL star (and onetime Emmy's host) partner. The two were first photographed together in November 2016, shared their first flirting-at-a-party news item after ScarJo appeared on SNL in 2017 (when she was separated from second-husband Romain Dauriac, with whom she has a 4-year-old daughter), and she and Jost hit their first red carpet together in April 2018. And now here they are, preparing to walk down an aisle... at some point. According to People, the pair haven't set a date yet.

It seems like all this couple does is win: She just broke box offices down with Avengers: Endgame, and he just locked down Scarlett Johansson. Strong spring 2019 all around.

Image zoom Kevin Mazur/Getty

Johansson had also previously been married to Ryan Reynolds. Clearly she has a thing for humor. Here's to her and Jost, getting a seriously happy ending.