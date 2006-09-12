Scarlett Johansson was thoroughly at ease during our October cover shoot in Brooklyn's Park Slope neighborhood. Wearing her hair in slightly tousled waves and donning casual yet chic clothing, the actress relaxed for our cameras and let her persona shine through in the photographs. "Her own style is kind of funky and cool," says hairstylist Lisa Eastwood. "We always collaborate on her look together."
-Jennifer Chan, with reporting by Alysia Poe
John Korpics
Our crew captured the star posing in sportier ensembles atop a bicycle. "We were trying something new and different," explains stylist Freddie Leiba, who dressed Johansson in oversize tunic sweaters and hoodies. "She's rarely photographed in more casual clothes, how she dresses normally," he adds.
John Korpics
"I tell her what I like, and she tells me what she likes, and we work together," says makeup artist Gianpolo Ceciliato. "She's a pretty versatile girl. She can wear a lot of different makeup looks, and she loves it!"
John Korpics
Maggie, Johansson's Chihuahua, happily hung out on the set and lifted everyone's spirits. "She's a very sweet little dog," says manicurist Gina Viviano. "She curled up to anyone and was very calm the whole time. She didn't bark or misbehave at all."
John Korpics
Leiba selected an array of both casual and formal clothing options from Michael Kors, Ferragamo, Marc Jacobs, Calvin Klein and others. Our cover girl helped pick out many of the outfits-all of which had an easygoing, natural vibe.
Nicole Hyatt
Catering provided plentiful salads and veggie trays for lunch. Johansson also munched on her own healthy snacks (dried apricots, almonds, etc.) thoughout the day. "She's very healthy," says Ceciliato. "She eats very well."
Nicole Hyatt
"She was quite down-to-earth in front of the camera," says photographer Elaine Constantine. "She was very agreeable." Given Johansson's remarkable beauty, hugely successful career and recent contract to design a lifestyle line with Reebok, it's not surprising to hear that she was in a mellow mood.
John Korpics
