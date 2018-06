Save 1,000 Holiday Calories

"Lightly grazing plates of food at parties is part of the unconscious nature of holiday eating. Trick yourself into allowing the brain to kick in and make healthy choices by occupying your hands with a glass of water or wine," says Jackie Keller , celebrity wellness coach who has worked with stars like Reese Witherspoon, Angelina Jolie, and Charlize Theron. "If you see a cheese plate and have to put down your drink before you can pick up the food and put it in your mouth, it can be enough to make you stop and pick the right food or not eat it at all."