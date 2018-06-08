Style Lessons Carrie Bradshaw Taught Us on Sex and the City

It’s hard to get noticed without taking a risk—Sex and the City’s Carrie Bradshaw knew that better than anyone. It’s been nearly 14 years since the series wrapped on HBO, yet the style sense Sarah Jessica Parker brought to the small screen is still ingrained in the trends of today.

Between sky-high stilettos, bold prints and patterns, and (of course) everyday tutus, Carrie’s unmistakable flair continues to present itself at every turn. In fact, many of us still plan our outfits by this hard and fast fashion question: What would Carrie Bradshaw do?

Though Carrie no longer serves a weekly dose of style inspo onscreen, her real-life counterpart, Parker, does a phenomenal job of keeping her spirit (and taste in shoes!) alive and well.

SJP has certainly learned a lesson or two from Bradshaw—and so have we. In honor of Carrie’s unparalleled sartorial influence, here’s a look at the five most important fashion lessons she taught us through the years.

