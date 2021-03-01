Sarah Paulson Wore a Custom Prada Arm Cast to the Golden Globes

A new kind of accessory.

By Tessa Petak
Mar 01, 2021 @ 8:30 am
Leave it to Sarah Paulson to turn an injury into a major fashion moment. For Sunday's Golden Globes celebration, the actress, who was nominated for her work in Ratched, donned a beautiful black custom Prada gown and matched it with the prettiest arm cast we've ever seen.

Credit: Getty Images

The custom lilac Prada cast was covered in palettes to emulate petals of a flower. And, of course, the cast was embellished with the trademark Prada triangle on the hand of the cast. And honestly, I want one.

The voluminous gown had a full, pleated skirt, an off-the-shoulder effect, and a cinched waist with a black belt. Beaded flowers and pockets (!!) completed the fabulous dress.

Paulson's longtime stylist Karla Welch posted the whole look to her Instagram writing, "When you're Lady Paulson, you get a custom Prada cast to go with your custom Prada dress."

And the cast actually reminds us of a trend seen on the Prada fall 2021 runway: purple gloves embellished with a tiny bag on the hand.

It is still unclear how Paulson was injured, but somehow she made it work.

