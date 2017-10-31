Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor's Cutest Couple Moments 

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor are a ridiculously cute couple. They're supportive of each other's careers, they have the most aw-worthy tweet conversations, and they even FaceTime each other during interviews (seriously, this was adorable), so of course we can't get enough of it.

Taylor has even joined the horror TV world that Paulson is well familiar with, since Taylor stars in Mr. Mercedes while Paulson continues to bring it week after week in American Horror Story.

VIDEO: Holland Taylor Reveals It’s Hard to Watch Sarah Paulson on American Horror Story

The star couple has quickly become one of our favorites, so we thought it was about time we spotlight them. Scroll through some of our favorite Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor couple moments below, and see their romance on display for yourself.