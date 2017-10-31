Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor's Cutest Couple Moments 

Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
Alexandra Whittaker
Oct 31, 2017 @ 12:15 pm

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor are a ridiculously cute couple. They're supportive of each other's careers, they have the most aw-worthy tweet conversations, and they even FaceTime each other during interviews (seriously, this was adorable), so of course we can't get enough of it.

Taylor has even joined the horror TV world that Paulson is well familiar with, since Taylor stars in Mr. Mercedes while Paulson continues to bring it week after week in American Horror Story.

VIDEO: Holland Taylor Reveals It’s Hard to Watch Sarah Paulson on American Horror Story

The star couple has quickly become one of our favorites, so we thought it was about time we spotlight them. Scroll through some of our favorite Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor couple moments below, and see their romance on display for yourself.

1 of 9 Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty

When they wore the cutest Halloween costumes

They might not have picked a couples costume, but Paulson and Taylor still looked adorable in panda and Harley Quinn onesies. Leave it to them to strike the perfect balance between comfort and style.

2 of 9 Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

When they took an autumn walk together

They looked pretty happy in matching black cross-body bags and big smiles while walking around in Philadelphia on a Saturday evening in October.

3 of 9 Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

When Holland was super supportive of Sarah 

As Sarah went to have her picture taken at an event, nobody looked prouder than Holland. 

4 of 9 Kevin Mazur/Getty for TIME

When they wore matching smiles 

Seriously, they are so on the same page. 

5 of 9 Vivien Killilea/Getty for Lymphatic Education & Research Network

When they matched in neutral tones 

They clearly have the same taste in color palettes. 

6 of 9 Frederick M. Brown/Getty

When they got all glammed up for an event

This star couple sure cleans up nicely. 

7 of 9 Robert Kamau/GC Images

When they strolled around hand in hand

They look so happy together, even when they're just walking down the street. 

8 of 9 Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

When they held down the fort in a reserved seating section 

VIPs only. 

9 of 9 Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

When they looked at each other like this

They're making our hearts melt. 

