Sarah Michelle Gellar Shares a Rare Photo of Her Daughter, Charlotte

Well, this is adorable. Although Sarah Michelle Gellar isn't shy about posting throwbacks from her Buffy the Vampire Slayer days on Instagram or sharing behind-the-scenes peaks at what she's currently on, photos of her own family are few and far between. Gellar broke her unspoken privacy rule today, however, when she took to the platform to post a 'gram of her daughter, Charlotte Grace Prinze, cuddling up with their dog.

In the pic, the 6-year-old is kneeling on the grass in front of a covered pool with her arms wrapped around the family pet, a Bernese Mountain Dog. "#tgif #fridayfeels," the adoring mom captioned the pic. How cute is that?

And although we can't see little Charlotte's face in this particular photo, Gellar previously shared a photo of her little girl participating in a Jedi Training Camp at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif. Clearly, like mother like daughter definitely applies to this pair.

Gellar and husband Freddie Prinze Jr. are also parents to 3-year-old son Rocky.

The actress is currently busy filming the NBC reboot of the her cult-classic film, Cruel Intentions, and has been posting plenty of behind-the-scenes photos from the set. The show is set to take place 15 years after the film ended.