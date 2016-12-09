Sarah Jessica Parker Reveals Her 15 Favorite Things

Sarah Jessica Parker is one of our ultimate fashion icons, so anytime she dishes on her favorite things, we listen up. And when she arrived at our January cover shoot on a warm September morning in New York City, Parker just so happened to be decked out in one of her latest must-haves: a pair of navy striped Tory Sport track pants, which she paired with a simple white t-shirt and slip-on shoes. The Divorce star is such a fan of the sporty bottoms, in fact, that she bought five additional pairs of the style (and she was recently spotted rocking a white version).

Before slipping out of her track pants and into some ready-to-wear for our Manhattan rooftop shoot, Parker got camera-ready with her glam team, makeup artist Leslie Lopez and hairstylist Serge Normant (whose Meta Morphosis Hair Repair Treatment mask is also one of Parker's faves). When it was time to zero in on the footwear options, she fawned over a pair of teal SJP heels and referred to a pair of Manolo Blahniks as “Carrie shoes.” When she ascended a narrow spiral staircase wearing an Alexander McQueen dress, she decided on a pair of pumps from her footwear line—proving the old adage that a true New Yorker can do anything in heels.

After our shoot, we caught up with Parker to find out more of her faves, from the lingerie she loves to the beauty product she can't live without. Scroll down for 15 revelations from the star, and for more on Parker, pick up the January issue of InStyle, now on newsstands and available for digital download. 

Eyeliner I Can’t Live Without

"Laura Mercier Caviar Stick Eye Colour in Jungle."

Snow Day Activity

"Making hot chocolate the old-fashioned way with Hershey's cocoa powder, and/or making my grandmother's secret Girl Scout Chili."

Lingerie I Love

"Natori's Feathers bra, and my vintage Hanes thermal long johns."

Favorite Way to Wear My Hair

"Slept on or in a bun."

Lip Product That’s Always in My Purse

"Dior Addict Lip Maximizer Gloss."

Go-To Shoes

"SJP Collection Tartt."

One Thing I’ll Splurge On 

"An old sink." (Parker recently 'grammed a photo of a discarded sink, which she took home, named Bedford, and was planning to revamp thanks to a "good scrub and some new hardware.")

Instagram Obsession

"@nalichniki posts little houses in Russia, which I think are really interesting."

The Most-Worn Piece in My Closet

"A grey woolen jumper."

App Obsession

"New York Times crossword puzzle."

Signature Scent

"SJP Beauty 'Stash.'"

Item I’ll Pass Down To My Daughters 

"The motherload. Literally."

Currently Reading

"Human Acts by Han Kang, which goes on sale Jan. 17." (The book is currently available for pre-order.)

Co-Star I’d Love to Work With Again

"Diane Keaton."

Piece of Art I’d Love to Own

"Right Bird Left by Lee Krasner (pictured above)."

