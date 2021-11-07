Sarah Jessica Parker Addressed the "Misogynist Chatter" About Her Appearance in And Just Like That…

When it was announced that Sex and the City would be getting the reboot treatment, many fans were thrilled by the news, but one sweeping negative reaction was that the main characters were "too old" to be reprising their on-screen roles. People compared the cast, who are now in their 50s, to the Golden Girls in online memes, while photos of Sarah Jessica Parker rocking her natural gray hair went viral. But SJP isn't standing for the critical comments.

In a new interview with Vogue, the actress opened up about the onslaught of criticism she's received for her physical appearance since filming And Just Like That…. "There's so much misogynist chatter in response to us that would never. Happen. About. A. Man," Parker, 56, told the outlet, adding: "'Gray hair, gray hair, gray hair. Does she have gray hair?' I'm sitting with Andy Cohen and he has a full head of gray hair, and he's exquisite. Why is it okay for him? I don't know what to tell you people!"

She continued, "Especially on social media. Everyone has something to say. 'She has too many wrinkles, she doesn't have enough wrinkles.' It almost feels as if people don't want us to be perfectly okay with where we are, as if they almost enjoy us being pained by who we are today, whether we choose to age naturally and not look perfect, or whether you do something if that makes you feel better."

"I know what I look like. I have no choice. What am I going to do about it? Stop aging? Disappear?," she concluded.