If You Like Sarah Jessica Parker's Shoes, You'll Really Love Her New Decor Collab
The actress and designer created the cutest capsule collection with The Novogratz.
We're not exaggerating when we say we take a ton of our style cues from Sarah Jessica Parker. Not only do her characters continue to inspire our wardrobe (even if it's been years since they've graced our screens), but her quirky-cool everyday looks remind us to have fun with fashion. When she wears a mask chain, we want a mask chain. When she breaks out babydoll shoes, we feel an urge to try them, too.
And now, it looks like SJP is going to help us revamp our homes — a development we're very excited about, especially as we continue to spend so much time there.
The designer and actress collaborated with The Novogratz, a decor brand by husband and wife Robert and Cortney Novogratz, to create a variety of cute and functional retro-inspired items. The capsule collection is colorful and fun, including everything from pastel lawn chairs to printed towels that feature graphics of SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker heels. There's definitely a little something for everyone — even a reusable water bottle! — and each item will no doubt add a bit of whimsy to any home.
Via an exclusive statement to InStyle, Parker and her brand's co-founder, Manolo Blahnik CEO George Malkemus, shared their excitement over the SJP Collection and The Novogratz collaboration.
"We embrace the joie de vivre that The Novogratz bring to everything they do, and we're excited to be joining them this spring. SJP Collection and The Novogratz reflects our love of color, vintage style, and most importantly these days, summer fun."
Starting on April 16, the collection will be available to shop exclusively at shopthenovogratz.com, and by mid-month, will hit The Novogratz pop-up shop in Los Angeles called "House of Novogratz." According to a press release, prices will "accessible," staying in line with other offerings from The Novogratz.
Check out all that's available, ahead, to start planning your shopping list.