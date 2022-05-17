Sarah Jessica Parker Did Carrie Bradshaw Cosplay in the Park With Matthew Broderick

Sarah Jessica Parker is channeling her inner Carrie Bradshaw and enjoying the lavish greenery and idyllic pond in Central Park with her man — just minus the whole falling in thing. SJP and her husband Matthew Broderick were the picture of couple goals as they posed in a paddle boat atop a pond in the middle of New York City for their latest photo shoot.

In a feature with The Hollywood Reporter, Parker wore a Carrie-esque gray-and-white, gingham midi dress with 3/4-length puff sleeves and a square neckline. She was joined by Broderick who looked dapper in a suit and tie as he rowed their boat along. The power couple is promoting their revival of Neil Simon's Plaza Suite, currently on Broadway following a COVID-closure.

In the interview the husband-and-wife acting duo touched on what it's like to be on stage with each for the first time 30 years. Parker also addressed critics of the Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That ... As the show was airing on HBO Max, viewers and fans shared their thoughts on social media, though not all were so positive.

"First of all, I'm rarely on social media. [Matthew's] not on it at all," explained Parker. "I'm on Instagram, and I have a very conflicted relationship with it. Obviously, we're aware that people have opinions, and there will be peripheral chatter specific to the HBO show. We care that they're engaged and enjoying it, flipped out, upset, thrilled, devastated, but you can't have a result in mind and then try to back into it with the writing. That would just be awful."