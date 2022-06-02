Sarah Jessica Parker Says That the Sex and the City Cast Drama Was Completely One-Sided 

When Kim Cattrall wasn't on the Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That..., and seemed to be the major hurdle in giving fans a third film, many people seemed to think that there was more than just a little bit of tension among the cast members. However, in a new interview, Sarah Jessica Parker explained that for all the headlines and all the supposed fighting, she insists that Cattrall is the only person talking about conflict.

During an appearance on The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast, SJP said that she was grateful to have the chance to address the drama once and for all. She clarified that she has never "uttered fighting words" about anybody she's ever worked with, including Cattrall.

"I just want to say one thing, because you've allowed me this opportunity: it's so painful for people to keep talking about this 'catfight' — a 'fight,' a 'fight,' a 'fight.' I've never uttered fighting words in my life about anybody that I've worked with — ever," she said. "There is not a 'fight' going on. There has been no public dispute or spat or conversations or allegations made by me or anybody on my behalf. I wouldn't do it. That is not the way I would have it. So, I just wish that they would stop calling this a 'catfight' or an 'argument,' because it doesn't reflect [reality]. There has been one person talking."

She offered listeners a play-by-play of everything that's happened since 2017 "to kind of run through how it happened." That's when Cattrall first talked about not wanting to make a third film, even when co-stars Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon were on board with the idea.

"There were just a lot of public conversations about how she felt about the show," Parker said. "I've spent a lot of years working really hard to always be decent to everybody on the set, to take care of people, to be responsible to and for people, both my employers and the people that I feel I'm responsible for as a producer of the show. And there just isn't anyone else who's ever talked about me this way."

SJP also spoke about not involving Cattrall in AJLT, citing the many, many times that Cattrall said she had moved on from the character of Samantha Jones. Cattrall also spoke about it recently, echoing Parker's thoughts.