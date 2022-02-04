Sarah Jessica Parker Doesn't Think She'd "Be Okay" with Kim Cattrall Joining And Just Like That…

In the season finale of And Just Like That…, the door appeared to be left wide open for Samantha's return, much to the delight of many fans, but Sarah Jessica Parker revealed that she might not be on board with Kim Cattrall joining the group again.

This week, during an interview with Variety, SJP gave a brutally honest answer when asked if she'd be okay with Cattrall coming back to the franchise. "I don't think I would, because I think there's just too much public history of feelings on her part that she's shared," Parker said. "I haven't participated in or read articles, although people are inclined to let me know."

SJP Kim Cattrall

Cattrall has been vocal in the past about not wanting to return to the series, revealing that she was "never friends" with her co-stars — specifically with Parker. Cattrall described Parker as being "cruel" and "a hypocrite" back in 2018 after SJP offered her condolences following Cattrall's brother's death. But Parker has adamantly denied rumors of a catfight between them. "If one more person calls this a catfight … I'm not in a fight," Parker previously stated. "I never fought with Kim."

While Samantha (who moved to London) wasn't physically there for the filming of AJLT, her presence was still felt throughout the show's ten episodes. She and Carrie texted back and forth throughout the series, and the two even made plans to meet up for cocktails after Carrie spread Mr. Big's ashes into the Seine River in Paris. "We didn't go to Kim for this, you know," Parker said of Samantha's existence via text messages. "After we didn't do the movie and the studio couldn't meet what she wanted to do, we have to hear her and listen to her and what was important to her. It didn't fit into what was important or needed for us."