Sarah Jessica Parker Channeled Carrie Bradshaw in a Tulle Dress at the And Just Like That Premiere
After nearly a year of anticipation (and many, many teasers along the way), the premiere of the Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That has officially arrived. And to celebrate the iconic show's revival, the cast pulled out all the sartorial stops on the red carpet. Cynthia Nixon (Miranda) wore a neon orange button-down dress with a dramatic collar, while Kristin Davis (Charlotte) kept it classic in a royal blue gown with a ruffled off-the-shoulder neckline. And Sarah Jessica Parker arrived in a very Carrie Bradshaw outfit, of course.
For the premiere, Parker chose to wear a gray gown by one of her and her well-dressed character's favorite designers, Oscar de la Renta. The custom dress featured a fitted bodice with a sweetheart neckline and came complete with a sheer cape and full tulle skirt — a nod to the show's original opening credits. She accessorized with another Carrie signature: sky-high stilettos in a satin pink. Double diamond necklaces and a sleek bun provided the finishing touches to her look.
SJP was joined on the red carpet by her husband Matthew Broderick and her 19-year-old son, James Wilkie Broderick. Both men wore matching black suits.
Back in January, Parker teased the HBO show's reboot with a video montage of New York City scenes on Instagram. She captioned the post, "I couldn't help but wonder… where are they now? X." And Just Like That will follow Carrie Bradshaw (Parker), Charlotte York (Davis), and Miranda Hobbes (Nixon) as they navigate love and friendship once again, but now in their 50s. Samantha Jones (Kim Catrall) is not coming back for the series, but rather than being killed off, she's moved to London — according to the Daily Mail.