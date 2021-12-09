Sarah Jessica Parker Channeled Carrie Bradshaw in a Tulle Dress at the And Just Like That Premiere

After nearly a year of anticipation (and many, many teasers along the way), the premiere of the Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That has officially arrived. And to celebrate the iconic show's revival, the cast pulled out all the sartorial stops on the red carpet. Cynthia Nixon (Miranda) wore a neon orange button-down dress with a dramatic collar, while Kristin Davis (Charlotte) kept it classic in a royal blue gown with a ruffled off-the-shoulder neckline. And Sarah Jessica Parker arrived in a very Carrie Bradshaw outfit, of course.