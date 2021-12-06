Chris Noth Weighed in on Kim Cattrall's Comments About Sarah Jessica Parker

"I have to tell you, I have absolutely no idea what her thinking is, or her emotions," he said. "I do know that I'm very close with SJ and [Cattrall's] descriptions of her don't even come close. I liked her, I thought she was marvelous in the show and some people move on for their own reasons. I don't know what hers were. I just wish that whole thing had never happened because it was sad and uncomfortable."

Noth added, "I just don't like to see anyone talking down about SJ because she's a target and people can be nasty. I feel very protective of her and I was not happy about that. That's all I'll say about that."

"If one more person calls this a catfight ... I'm not in a fight. I never fought with Kim. I don't have to send any gifts to Kim, because I've never done anything," Parker said about Cattrall in 2018. "She has felt perfectly comfortable to say lots of things — that's the beauty of living in a democracy — but I have no apologies, meaning, this isn't a catfight. This is someone who chose to talk about something and myself, I remain grateful for her work and the role she played on and off camera for all the years we spent together."