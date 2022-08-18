The Exact Pieces Worn by Sarah Jessica Parker and Karlie Kloss Are 30% Off in This Rare Sale

Sustainable fashion brand Reformation is always on top of the trends, but this summer it's truly been in the spotlight. In the last few months, the brand's breezy summer dresses have been worn by J.Lo (during her Parisian honeymoon no less), Blake Lively, Hailey Bieber, and more.

But the brand's contemporary, feminine staples are known for being on the expensive side — so if you've been waiting for the right moment to invest, here it is: Reformation is having a sale, and is offering up to 40 percent off on select styles. There are so many pieces on sale (including linen shorts and fall-ready boots) that it's almost overwhelming to sift through. Honing in on in-stock and celebrity-favorite items will quickly make the sale more approachable, and right now, those pieces are the Cyprus Dress that Sarah Jessica Parker wore earlier this year and the Zoe Skirt that Karlie Kloss wore in 2021.

(P.S. If you're in the market for celebrity favorites even if they're not on sale, Hailey Bieber's previously sold-out Juliette Dress is back in stock, and both of Jennifer Lopez's honeymoon dresses are available, too.)

Cyprus Dress

Courtesy

Shop now: $195 (Originally $278); thereformation.com

In February of 2022, Sarah Jessica Parker made an appearance in Vogue's Life in Looks series. Over the course of the 16-minute video, she revisited many of her iconic fashion moments while wearing Reformation's Cyprus Dress in the Jolene print. The same dress is now 30 percent off in all three styles: Jolene, Black, and Cherry. The lightweight fabric with long sleeves is a great option for the summer-to-fall transition.

Zoe Skirt

Courtesy

Shop now: $104 (Originally $148); thereformation.com

I've seen Karlie Kloss wearing Reformation for as long as I've been aware of both the model and the brand. A few years ago, Kloss wore the Persimmon Dress, which is on sale, but is sold out in almost every size. The ever-popular Zoe Skirt she was seen in last year, however, is in stock and on sale in several patterns including Azzurro (a light blue floral), Bodie (a yellow and white gingham), and Campari (red with white polka dots).