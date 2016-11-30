10 Times Sarah Jessica Parker Was Living Proof that the Shoes Make the Outfit

All hail, Sarah Jessica Parker, the Queen of Shoes. While SJP has insisted time and time again that she’s nothing like her Sex and the City character Carrie Bradshaw, there’s no denying that these two share a taste in head-turning, outfit-making, rule-breaking footwear.

She’s elevated an all-black ensemble with a pop of pink pumps, dared to wear velvet thigh-high boots on the red carpet, and started trends with a pair of sheer booties. Kendall Jenner’s see-through footwear may not have seen the light of a paparazzi camera flash if Parker didn’t do it first.

With a line of shoes under her belt and her first-ever brick-and-mortar boutique opening in December, SJP has us taking a moment to relive her best-ever shoe moments. InStyle’s January cover girl said it best: “I have a pretty standard wardrobe, though I’ve got wonderful shoes.”

VIDEO: Sarah Jessica Parker's Best Red Carpet Looks Ever

You can say that again. Keep scrolling for 10 times Parker made us want to reach into our computer screen and steal the shoes off of her feet.

For more from Sarah Jessica Parker, pick up the January issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download Friday, Dec. 9.