SJP's New Handbag Line Is Here and Carrie Would Want All of Them

As if Sarah Jessica Parker’s dazzling shoe line wasn’t enough to satiate our thirst for everything SJP, there are now even more sartorial staples to choose from.

Sex and the City’s Carrie was all about the shoe but, really, what’s a good shoe without an equally fabulous handbag? If you think about it, a purse is a more worthwhile investment anyway—it won’t wear down as quickly as a pair of road-torn shoes. By all of this, we mean to say: SJP HAS LAUNCHED A HANDBAG COLLECTION.

We haven’t been this excited since Beyoncé announced she was having twins!

Parker’s seven-style line, aptly named The Seven Essentials, features versatile and functional designs from $395 to $695, all of which were manufactured in the good ol’ U.S. of A.

At this time, SJP Collection's The Seven Essentials are available for pre-order online through Bloomingdale's but will soon be available through Amazon Fashion.

Pierre Suu/GC Images

Scroll down below to shop every style from the collection.

Go forth and purchase via bloomingdales.com, SJP lovers!