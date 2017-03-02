SJP's New Handbag Line Is Here and Carrie Would Want All of Them

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Isabel Jones
Mar 02, 2017 @ 11:45 am

As if Sarah Jessica Parker’s dazzling shoe line wasn’t enough to satiate our thirst for everything SJP, there are now even more sartorial staples to choose from.

Sex and the City’s Carrie was all about the shoe but, really, what’s a good shoe without an equally fabulous handbag? If you think about it, a purse is a more worthwhile investment anyway—it won’t wear down as quickly as a pair of road-torn shoes. By all of this, we mean to say: SJP HAS LAUNCHED A HANDBAG COLLECTION.

We haven’t been this excited since Beyoncé announced she was having twins!

Parker’s seven-style line, aptly named The Seven Essentials, features versatile and functional designs from $395 to $695, all of which were manufactured in the good ol’ U.S. of A.

At this time, SJP Collection's The Seven Essentials are available for pre-order online through Bloomingdale's but will soon be available through Amazon Fashion.

Pierre Suu/GC Images

Scroll down below to shop every style from the collection.

VIDEO: Sarah Jessica Parker on the Struggle of Being a Working Mom

Go forth and purchase via bloomingdales.com, SJP lovers!

1 of 7 Courtesy

Ladybord Color Block Clutch

available at Bloomingdales $395 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 7 Courtesy

Goya Leather Clutch

available at Bloomingdales $395 SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Courtesy

Amie Leather Tote

available at Bloomingdales $695 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 7 Courtesy

NYC Hobo

available at Bloomingdales $495 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 7 Courtesy

Oath Leather Backpack

available at Bloomingdales $595 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 7 Courtesy

Jackie Leather Crossbody

available at Bloomingdales $395 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 7 Courtesy

Traveler Leather Bucket Bag 

available at Bloomingdales $545 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!