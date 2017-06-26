Sarah Jessica Parker Just Announced the Debut Read for Her New Book Club

Though Sarah Jessica Parker is busy filming the eagerly anticipated second season of Divorce, as well as being a mother, designer of her eponymous fashion line, and vice-chairman of the New York City Ballet, she is already diving into her next endeavor. SJP has just launched a digital platform called Book Club Central with the American Library Association, proving that she and her famed Sex and the City character Carrie Bradshaw share a love for the library.

No One Is Coming to Save Us, a debut novel by Lehigh University Associate English Professor Stephanie Powell Watts, is the first selection SJP has chosen. Naturally, she revealed the exciting news on social media. "It's official," she stated in a post that shows her holding the book. "'No One Is Coming to Save Us' by Stephanie Powell Watts is our inaugural title for ALA #bookclubcentral. Start reading. Join the conversation." More details and dates are to follow, so you know we're keeping our eyes and ears peeled, as well as buying the novel immediately. "Go to your local library, support your local book seller, visit bookclubcentral.org and enjoy this great summer read," Parker continued.

The actress wants everyone to be as drawn in by Powell Watts's writing as she has. "JJ, Ava, and Sylvia are easy characters to fall in love with, and Stephanie Powell Watts brings them to life with warmth and generosity," Parker said in a press release that explained her choice. "I can't wait to share their story, their search for fulfillment and attempts to better understand their past and shape their future, with readers everywhere, and I'm jealous of all who will open to page one for the first time."

Book Club Central isn't the only important news, as SJP has officially launched her own imprint: titled SJP Hogarth. She partnered with Crown and Hogarth Publisher Molly Stern for it, with curated works of fiction that reflect her personal reading style to come. Parker will directly affect the publishing and editorial process, with its debut on the agenda for next year.

We didn't need another reason to love SJP and reading, but we'll take it! So excited for what's to come.