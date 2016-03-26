Sarah Jessica Parker Just Had the Best Birthday Ever

Anyone who follows the blue-eyed Sex & The City actress on Instagram knows that she frequently shares little details of her days with fans (always signed with lots of hugs, of course). Sarah Jessica Parker's 51st birthday yesterday was no exception, with the star documenting her top-notch day from start to finish. Up first? A trip to The Museum of Modern Art to catch a glimpse of the Degas exhibit for what she called her "annual birthday pilgrimage.” What followed were snaps of a gorgeous bouquet of blooms, matching metallic gold mani/pedis with one of her daughters, opening a box of sprinkle-topped cupcakes, and even a heart-shaped Rice Krispie cake sporting her initials.

And the sweetest part? She posted a throwback pic of her kissing husband Matthew Broderick on her birthday last year, saying: “A year ago on my birthday. And nothing has changed. Thanks husband for a perfect day.” Talk about the icing on the birthday cake.

Oh GM3. thank you. Beautiful, elegant and chic just like you. X, sj #adayinthelifeofabirthdaygirl A photo posted by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) on Mar 25, 2016 at 5:35pm PDT

How did I do so much today? Including this. Like 1 daughter, like mother. Thank you GIna. And for the lentil soup. #bestbirthdayever x, sj A photo posted by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) on Mar 25, 2016 at 5:38pm PDT

More birthday celebration but with gold nails. X, sj A photo posted by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) on Mar 25, 2016 at 5:39pm PDT