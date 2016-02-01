Exclusive: Here's How Sarah Hyland Got Ready for the 2016 SAG Awards

When it comes to the red carpet, Modern Family star Sarah Hyland’s sartorial choices are always award-winning. So, with award show season in full swing, we couldn’t help but wonder just how the actress gets ready for a big night like this year’s SAG Awards.

InStyle visited Sarah at her home for a behind-the-scenes look as she and her squad, including celebrity stylist Brad Goreski, makeup artist Allan Avendano for Dior Beauty, celebrity hair stylist Ryan Richman, and celebrity nail artist Christina Aviles prepped the 25-year-old actress for the 2016 SAG Awards red carpet.

RELATED: Inside the 2016 SAG Awards After-Party

Click through to the see her exclusive diary from the big day, and get the scoop on Sarah’s entire look from her soft smokey eye to her sultry violet J. Mendel gown.