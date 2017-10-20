A Victoria's Secret Angel's Admission: "I Was Aggressively Pressured To Do Nude Shots" 

Victoria's Secret Angel, Sara Sampaio, is the most recent star to speak out and join the #MyJobShouldNotIncludeAbuse movement. Not only does she share the details of her experience on her Instagram, but bravely names the publication that violated her no-nudity clause.

I was reluctant even scared about posting this but now more than ever is important to speak out! As models and as women, we need to stand together and demand the respect we deserve. Keep ➡️➡️ #MyJobShouldNotIncludeAbuse A post shared by Sara Sampaio (@sarasampaio) on Oct 19, 2017 at 11:01am PDT

Sampaio joins fellow model Cameron Russell, who late last week took to Instagram to share anonymous accounts of sexual abuse in the fashion industry, prompting the use of the hashtag: #MyJobShouldNotIncludeAbuse.