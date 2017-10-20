A Victoria's Secret Angel's Admission: "I Was Aggressively Pressured To Do Nude Shots" 

Christian Vierig/Getty
Ruthie Friedlander
Oct 19, 2017 @ 10:30 pm

Victoria's Secret Angel, Sara Sampaio, is the most recent star to speak out and join the #MyJobShouldNotIncludeAbuse movement. Not only does she share the details of her experience on her Instagram, but bravely names the publication that violated her no-nudity clause.

Sampaio joins fellow model Cameron Russell, who late last week took to Instagram to share anonymous accounts of sexual abuse in the fashion industry, prompting the use of the hashtag: #MyJobShouldNotIncludeAbuse.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!