Saoirse Ronan
Not many young actresses are two-time Academy Award nominees but Saoirse Ronan is! Honored for her work in Atonement and Brooklyn, the Irish American star has become a red carpet staple and we can't wait to see what she wears next!
Movies
The 10 Movies You Need to See This May
May 01, 2018 @ 5:00 pm
Celebrity
Pregnant Claire Danes Glows in Plunging Patterned Dress
Apr 30, 2018 @ 2:00 pm
Videos
Who Instagram Users Wanted to Win at the Oscars Was Very Different from the Ultimate Winners
Mar 05, 2018 @ 3:15 pm
Most Recent
Videos
The Evolution of Saoirse Ronan's Oscar Dresses
Mar 04, 2018 @ 7:45 pm
Celebrity
Good Luck Winning an Oscar if You’re Not a White Man
Mar 02, 2018 @ 6:30 pm
Fashion
Is Time’s Up the End of Red-Carpet Fashion?
Mar 02, 2018 @ 9:00 am
Oscars
Saoirse Ronan and Greta Gerwig Share a Sweet Moment at 2018 Oscars Luncheon
Feb 05, 2018 @ 7:30 pm
Most Recent
Celebrity Hairstyles
This Is How Everyone Will Be Wearing a Topknot This Winter
Feb 05, 2018 @ 10:45 am
Celebrity
An A-Z Guide to All the Celebrity Names You Don't Know How to Pronounce
Jan 24, 2018 @ 1:30 pm
Celebrity
Lady Bird'
s Saoirse Ronan Never Solved This One Mystery About Her Character
Jan 10, 2018 @ 3:15 pm
Videos
Saoirse Ronan's Black Golden Globes Gown Had the Boldest Shoulders of the Night
Jan 07, 2018 @ 8:15 pm
Celebrity
How the Golden Globes Will Handle Time's Up and Sexual Harassment Topics
Jan 05, 2018 @ 7:45 pm
Golden Globes
The Best Golden Globes Nominee Makeovers and Makeunders
Jan 05, 2018 @ 6:00 pm
Celebrity
Star-Studded: The Best Parties This Week
Jan 05, 2018 @ 6:00 pm
Videos
Daily Beauty Buzz: Saoirse Ronan’s Vampy Lip
Jan 04, 2018 @ 10:30 am
Awards & Events
Jessica Chastain Takes the Plunge in Black Lace Gown at the Palm Springs Film Festival
Jan 03, 2018 @ 8:15 am
Videos
What We Hope the Golden Globe Nominees Will Wear on the Red Carpet
Dec 11, 2017 @ 3:45 pm
Videos
SNL
Takes on Sexual Harassment Scandals With "Welcome to Hell" Song
Dec 03, 2017 @ 12:30 pm
Movies
Taylor Swift's Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Just Landed This Major Role
Jun 14, 2017 @ 8:30 am
Videos
Ed Sheeran's Music Video Where He Gets That Misspelled Tattoo Is Here
May 04, 2017 @ 9:45 am
Videos
Ed Sheeran's Tattoo Has a Typo Thanks to Saoirse Ronan
Apr 20, 2017 @ 10:45 am
Clothing
Quiz: Who Designed These Famous Oscars Dresses?
Feb 03, 2017 @ 5:45 pm
Celebrity
16 Young Celebrities Who Are First-Time Voters This Election Day
Oct 10, 2016 @ 1:00 pm
