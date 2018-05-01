Not many young actresses are two-time Academy Award nominees but Saoirse Ronan is! Honored for her work in Atonement and Brooklyn, the Irish American star has become a red carpet staple and we can't wait to see what she wears next!

Not many young actresses are two-time Academy Award nominees but Saoirse Ronan is! Honored for her work in Atonement and Brooklyn, the Irish American star has become a red carpet staple and we can't wait to see what she wears next!